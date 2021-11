The men and women who serve our country in the military do so for various reasons. It could be to carry on a family tradition, out of a sense of duty, to get an education, to get a job or as a career. Whatever the reasons, it takes a certain amount of courage, discipline and honor to serve. Military service carries great personal risk, and the need to defend our country is real. We civilians owe those who serve honorably our gratitude and respect.

11 DAYS AGO