2021 SABR Jack Kavanagh Memorial Youth Baseball Research Award winner announced

Society for American Baseball Research – 501(c)3. Reporting to the Executive Vice President, the Membership Services Manager will lead SABR’s membership service efforts, including new member on-boarding, member communications, and membership transactions. As our Membership Services Manager, you will be responsible for membership retention and helping chapters develop their membership. An integral part of ensuring the success of our baseball community, this position will help drive SABR’s future growth and support the organization’s vision. You will also have the opportunity to help shape the success of SABR’s marquee events, including the Analytics Conference and Annual Convention. The ideal candidate for this position loves helping people and is passionate about baseball and SABR. This position is based at the SABR office, located in the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University in downtown Phoenix.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO