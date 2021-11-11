CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

2021 SABR Jack Kavanagh Memorial Youth Baseball Research Award winner announced

sabr.org
 5 days ago

SABR is pleased to announce the winner of the 2021 Jack Kavanagh Memorial Youth Baseball Research Award. Connor Kubeisy, who recently graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of California-Berkeley, where he was a student manager for the baseball team, was selected as the winner in the college division for his...

sabr.org

