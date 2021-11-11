Can the Bills flawed offense stomp the Jets in NFL Week 10? | On Site

TV: Fox, NFL, Amazon, 8:20 p.m. A funny thing happened on the way to this being an easy pick: For starters, er, backups, Mike White had the game of his life as the Jets stunned the Bengals, 34-31. Then the Colts lost at home to the Titans by the same score, only in overtime. The lookahead line for this game was Colts -14.5, but that quickly dropped to 10.5. As is often the case in the NFL, you think you have it all figured out and then in a matter of three hours, your opinion completely changes.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO