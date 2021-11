Version 2.2 of Genshin Impact is coming to a close, and with every end is a new beginning. Version 2.3 is heading soon to Genshin Impact, and as per usual, miHoYo is hosting a livestream on Twitch to showcase some of the new upcoming updates. We already know some of them, namely, that Version 2.3 is a patch comprised of rock-hard Geo characters. But we all know why we love these streams (the free Primogems!).

