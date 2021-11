The Nashville Predators are trucking along on their six-game road trip, and the On The Forecheck Podcast crew is back to break it all down. In this week’s edition, Nick and Shaun discuss the important topics of the week, including Snoopy and Woodstock, Free Bird, and jersey numbers. Oh, and there are also some sidenotes on the Predators too, if that interests you.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO