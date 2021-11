We all rightly think of the Book of Revelation as a book of prophecies concerning the end times, as indeed it is. Yet numerous commentators have seen it likewise as a book of liturgical revelation, a revelation of the liturgy of the court of Heaven and also of the liturgy here upon Earth. For those who perhaps find it difficult to understand how the lavish splendor of Catholic liturgy across the centuries does indeed befit the loving, gentle, and merciful Lord who came to us in such poverty, humility, and simplicity as “the carpenter’s son” (Matt. 13:55), they need look no further than the Book of Revelation to find the answer.

