Public Safety

‘Rust’ crew member files first lawsuit over accidental shooting incident on set

By Mandalit del Barco
WAMU
 5 days ago

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot and...

wamu.org

CBS Philly

Cash-Checking Store Owner Shot, Killed During Robbery In Philadelphia’s Ogontz Section, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting during a robbery at a check-cashing store in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood has left the owner dead. Chopper 3 was live over the 5800 block of Old York Road. Police say in-store surveillance cameras were rolling the entire time this deadly robbery happened and now they are asking for your help to find the man who pulled the trigger on a woman as children were next door inside a day care. “It’s kind of scary because she goes to school right here,” Jamal Tucker said. “I thought it was the day care. Then I realized it was next door,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wisconsinrightnow.com

Key Witness Richie McGinniss Blows Massive Hole in Prosecution’s Case

Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rust
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Essence

14-Year-Old Jashyah Moore Found; Mother Accused Of Stabbing And Beating NJ Teen Before Running Away

Jamie Moore allegedly sprayed bleach in her daughter’s eyes. After the heart-wrenching search for Jashyah Moore, authorities have reported the missing teen as found safe and sound after going missing in October following her visit to a deli in East Orange, New Jersey. Following Moore’s safe return, as reported by NBC News, a criminal complaint was filed against her mother Jamie Moore in an Essex County court. Jamie has been accused of physically and verbally Jashyah, and forcing her to panhandle, and not enrolling her in school.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
The Independent

Blaise Barnett’s relatives arrested for murder of man during hunt for missing one-year-old

Two of Blaise Barnett’s relatives have been arrested for the murder of a man shot dead during the family’s hunt for the missing one-year-old.Delarius Miller and Santana Miller have been charged with the murder of 60-year-old Aziz Hassan who died at the Brannon Hill Condominiums in Clarkston, Georgia, on Wednesday night.Police said the Millers, who are said to be cousins of Blaise’s father Xavier Barnett, were part of a group of family members going door-to-door at the apartment complex in search of the toddler.Blaise was abducted early on Wednesday morning when his parents’ SUV was stolen from outside their home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

A police officer is killed in action, and a civilian panel outrageously recommends her suspension

Police officers in the country continue to be under attack, but the aggressors are not criminals on the street approaching them with guns. The latest assault on police is from watchdog groups that monitor police interactions, supposedly to ensure accountability. In Chicago, they are trampling the grave of an officer killed in action, and they are doing it because she showed some decency and allowed a woman being detained to cover up her body.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Sacramento

Family Of Four Involved In Highway 99 Shooting

LODI (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Lodi that was likely caused by gunfire along Hwy. 99 on Sunday. The crash was nearly fatal and investigators still don’t know who may have pulled the trigger. “The mom and kids came out first pretty quick but the dad. It wasn’t looking that good for him,” said Dylan Biegler who heard the shots ring out on Sunday. “I was just in my room…and I just hear six gunshots and someone drive off and then you hear a loud bang,” he said. Biegler says he wasn’t sure where they were coming from and...
LODI, CA
natureworldnews.com

9-Year-Old Boy Suffered Severe Injuries After Getting Mauled by Two Dogs, Biting Him 75 Times

A 9-year-old child was attacked by two dogs while playing on a trampoline at a friend's house, resulting in terrible wounds all over his body. According to a GoFundMe campaign set up to help collect money for the family's medical needs, the incident occurred in October in White Lake Township, Michigan. The youngster, Hunter Heater, sustained "severe lacerations and cuts" inches from major arteries.
ACCIDENTS

