‘Rust’ crew member files first lawsuit over accidental shooting incident on set

LODI (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Lodi that was likely caused by gunfire along Hwy. 99 on Sunday. The crash was nearly fatal and investigators still don’t know who may have pulled the trigger. “The mom and kids came out first pretty quick but the dad. It wasn’t looking that good for him,” said Dylan Biegler who heard the shots ring out on Sunday. “I was just in my room…and I just hear six gunshots and someone drive off and then you hear a loud bang,” he said. Biegler says he wasn’t sure where they were coming from and...

LODI, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO