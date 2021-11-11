CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Phoenix Sun 6 Wins in a Row; Beating the Blazers 119-109

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Frank Kaminsky scored a career-high 31 points, Chris Paul added 21 and the Phoenix Suns won their sixth game...

El Paso, TX
