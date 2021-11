The last five games have yielded opposite results for the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-7) and Sacramento State Hornets (6-2). Cal Poly is 0-5 while Sacramento State is a perfect 5-0. The start time for tonight’s Cal Poly and Sacramento State football game is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The game will not be found on a traditional TV channel or on a cable network. You will need to stream it online, and the only way to do so is with an ESPN+ subscription.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO