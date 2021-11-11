ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil bounces around, settles up despite strong dollar, near $83/barrel

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Oil prices settled slightly higher on Thursday, as the market grappled with a stronger U.S. dollar along with concern over increasing U.S. inflation, and after OPEC cut its 2021 oil demand forecast due to high prices. Brent crude futures settled up 23 cents at $82.87 a barrel after...

ca.investing.com

investing.com

Oil Drops as Traders Weigh Potential Strategic Reserve Release

(Bloomberg) -- Benchmark oil prices fell more than 3% Wednesday, dropping below their 50-day moving averages for the first time in about two months, signaling more selling could be on the horizon in the coming days. Brent futures dropped to a session low of $79.78 a barrel, slipping below the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Settles Near Six-Week Low

Speculation on a release from strategic reserves drove crude prices lower on Wednesday. Oil tumbled to the lowest in nearly six weeks as investors considered the prospect of a release of crude supplies from strategic reserves. Futures in New York closed down 3% on Wednesday with both benchmarks dropping below...
TRAFFIC
State
Illinois State
actionforex.com

US oil inventories dropped -2.1m barrels, WTI extending consolidation

US commercial crude oil inventories dropped -2.1m barrels in the week ending November 12, versus expectation of 1m rise. At 433.0m barrels, oil inventories are about -7% below the five year average for this time of year. Gasoline inventories dropped -0.7m barrels. Distillate inventories dropped -0.8m barrels. Propane/propylene dropped -0.2m...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

U.S. Oil Stockpiles Declined By 2.1 Million Barrels Last week: EIA

Investing.com -- U.S. oil stockpiles unexpectedly declined in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories dropped by 2.101 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a build of 1.398 million barrels. Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell 824,000 barrels in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil extends declines as U.S. looks to lead SPR shock treatment

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. oil was under pressure on Thursday, adding to an overnight plunge on a Reuters report that the United States was asking major oil consumers like China and Japan to consider a coordinated release of oil reserves to lower prices. The bid by the U.S. administration to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Stocks dip, oil slides and havens shine as growth nerves nag

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Stock markets slipped on Thursday and safe havens such as government bonds, gold and the yen were supported in Asia, as a hint of uneasiness crept in over the outlook for interest rates and growth, particularly outside of the United States. Oil prices skidded to a six-week...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil futures extend losses as EIA reports a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 2.1 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 12. That was smaller than the average 2.5 million-barrel decrease expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 655,000-barrel rise, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 100,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.3 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged down by 200,000 barrels for the week. December West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.47, or 1.8%, at $79.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $79.84 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Dollar dips from 16-month highs as rally takes a pause

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar slipped back from a 16-month peak on Thursday, losing ground on the euro and Australian and New Zealand dollars as traders assessed whether the U.S. currency's recent surge was starting to stall. The dollar has rallied in recent weeks as traders bet on tighter U.S....
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Oil at six-week low as China readies crude oil reserve release

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices slid to six-week lows on Thursday as China said it was moving to release strategic reserves after a Reuters report that the United States was asking large consuming nations to consider a coordinated stockpile release to lower prices. The bid by the U.S. to shock...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Down, Continues Fall as U.S. Seeks Coordinated Strategic Reserve Release

Investing.com – Oil was down Thursday morning in Asia, continuing the previous session’s downward trend. U.S. oil came under pressure after the U.S. reportedly asked major oil consumers, including China and Japan, to consider a coordinated release of oil reserves in a bid to lower sky-high prices. Brent oil futures...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Metro International

Dollar jumps after U.S. retail data fuels rate hike bets

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar jumped on Wednesday as strong U.S. retail sales data fuelled bets on earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, with the pound also climbing after inflation in Britain hit its highest for ten years. The dollar rose to its highest against the Japanese yen since March...
BUSINESS
News Channel 3-12

Gas price relief on the horizon as global oil supply picks up, says IEA

By Walé Azeez, CNN Business A rise in global crude oil supply could put the brakes on surging gasoline prices that have hit record levels in parts of the United States and Europe. According to the International Energy Agency’s latest market report, global oil supplies jumped by 1.4 million barrels per day in October, with The post Gas price relief on the horizon as global oil supply picks up, says IEA appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Settles Mixed on Choppy Trading

Crude ended session mixed with traders focused on potential SPR release. Oil closed lower after swinging between gains and losses driven by factors including a potential release of crude from U.S. reserves and fuel-switching concerns. Futures ended Tuesday’s choppy session down 0.2% in New York. After signals from the Biden...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

IEA says end of oil price rally in sight as output recovers

The tightness in global oil markets that propelled prices to a seven-year high is starting to ease as production recovers in the U.S. and elsewhere, the International Energy Agency said. Demand growth remains robust, but supply is catching up and changes in oil stockpiles seen in October suggest “the tide...
TRAFFIC
Shore News Network

Stocks tick up, dollar holds high following strong retail data

LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday as the dollar extended gains and strong U.S. retail sales data tempered concerns about the global economy. On Tuesday, the Commerce Department reported that U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in October as shoppers kicked off the holiday-buying season, rising 1.7%, ahead of economist expectations.
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Gold prices muted as US dollar strength weighs

BENGALURU (Nov 17): Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday (Nov 17) but hovered around a recent low after a jump in US retail sales kept the dollar close to a 16-month high. Spot gold rose 0.2% to US$1,854.39 (about RM7,743) per ounce by 0207 GMT, but the metal was still only about US$6 shy off its lowest level since last Friday hit in the previous session. US gold futures gained 0.2% to US$1,857.10.
BUSINESS

