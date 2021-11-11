CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCU Horned Frogs Look to Sustain Momentum to Close 2021 Season

By Pete Mundo
Cover picture for the articleBeating a top-15 team will at least temporarily solve problems. TCU defeated No. 12 Baylor last weekend and eased the pain of an overall disappointing, 4-5 record. After parting ways with longtime head coach Gary Patterson, TCU needed hope and momentum for the future. The Horned Frogs found those...

Inspired Horned Frogs hold off Baylor, 30-28

FORT WORTH — Longtime TCU coach Gary Patterson was gone but his spirit was there in every pass, every run, every defensive stop that the Horned Frogs made against their bitter rival Saturday afternoon. It was there in redshirt freshman quarterback Chandler Morris’ brilliant 461-yard passing performance in his first...
LOOK: 5-star OL Devon Campbell on his official visits

Few recruits are as desired as Arlington (Texas) Bowie five-star interior offensive lineman Devon Campbell. The top interior offensive lineman and No. 9 overall recruit in the On3 Consensus — a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies — Campbell is the type of recruit who can elevate an offensive line from the moment he steps on campus.
Gary Patterson
Lincoln Riley Has Responded To The LSU Job Rumors

In the world of ever-evolving college football coaching rumors, the latest suggests LSU might make a run after Lincoln Riley. The Tigers have plenty to offer. And while Oklahoma’s one of the best jobs in college football, LSU is even better. Reporters pressed Riley on the matter during media availability...
Deion Sanders looks like a viable candidate for vacant TCU job

It is starting to feel like a matter of when, not if, “Prime Time” will have the opportunity to head to the Power Five. Deion Sanders, NFL Hall of Famer and current head football coach at Jackson State University, is a candidate for the vacant TCU job, according to a report from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
It’s Time For Lincoln Riley To Make Some Changes

Coming into the season, Oklahoma was seen as a top-three team in every preview magazine across the country and why wouldn’t they be? You had a star quarterback returning in Spencer Rattler, or so we thought. You had a budding defense that returned eight starters and just finished 28th in total defense in 2020. Key transfers like Eric Gray, Key Lawrence, and Mike Woods were supposed to fill in the gaps that the Sooners had and this team looked like a National Title contender. Fast forward to November 2021, and the preseason seems like a distant dream for Sooner Nation. Oklahoma now ranks 71st in total defense, Heisman-favorite Spencer Rattler was benched for a true freshman, and Oklahoma’s best win is a six-point victory over a 7-3 Kansas State team. Oh, and they were just manhandled for the first time since the 2019 Peach Bowl.
Ryan Day Sends Clear Message About Michigan State Game

Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
SMSU FOOTBALL: SMSU closes home season looking for first-ever victory over Minnesota State

MARSHALL — The Southwest Minnesota State University football team (2-7, 1-3 NSIC South) returns to Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division play this Saturday afternoon hosting Minnesota State University (5-4, 1-3 NSIC South) at Mattke Field at the Schwan Regional Event Center with kickoff slated for 1 p.m. •Saturday’s game...
First Look at the TCU Horned Frogs Advanced Depth Chart

This is part one of my Baylor-TCU preview. It covers TCU’s roster & athleticism. Parts 2 & 3 will cover stats and scheme. To continue reading, you must be a SicEm365 Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or...
Sherman looks to close out season with a win over West Mesquite

It has been six years since the Sherman Bearcats took the field for the finale without the potential for a playoff game the following week. In some of those seasons they had already clinched an 11th game, others they needed a win to get a berth and a couple of times they remained in the mix because of tiebreakers.
Jerry Kill and the TCU Horned Frogs looking to 'to carry on' Gary Patterson's legacy

TCU interim coach Jerry Kill said he will try to uphold Gary Patterson's legacy the rest of the season after taking over at what he called "the house that Gary built." The school made its coaching change late Sunday afternoon, with Patterson departing immediately. He had led the football program since the 2000 season, going 181-79 with six conference titles in three different leagues, and six AP top-10 finishes.
