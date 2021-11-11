TCU Horned Frogs Look to Sustain Momentum to Close 2021 Season

Coming into the season, Oklahoma was seen as a top-three team in every preview magazine across the country and why wouldn’t they be? You had a star quarterback returning in Spencer Rattler, or so we thought. You had a budding defense that returned eight starters and just finished 28th in total defense in 2020. Key transfers like Eric Gray, Key Lawrence, and Mike Woods were supposed to fill in the gaps that the Sooners had and this team looked like a National Title contender. Fast forward to November 2021, and the preseason seems like a distant dream for Sooner Nation. Oklahoma now ranks 71st in total defense, Heisman-favorite Spencer Rattler was benched for a true freshman, and Oklahoma’s best win is a six-point victory over a 7-3 Kansas State team. Oh, and they were just manhandled for the first time since the 2019 Peach Bowl.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO