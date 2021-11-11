Content maintenance strategy: 6 tips for a cleaner website

Cybersecurity strategies need a major paradigm shift for today’s modern (digital) enterprises. With ransomware and evasive threats, which remain unknown to IT until it happens, becoming more aggressive and increasing in frequency, it’s imperative for organizations to combat that with business-led security strategies. As recent cyber events have shown, hackers are always on the prowl for weaknesses and gaps in the defenses, and many organizations fall victim to cyberattacks resulting in costly business disruptions. Today’s IT-centered approach to security needs to be replaced with a business-centered security strategy, allowing organizations to achieve critical security without negatively affecting their digital business transformation.
