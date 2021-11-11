CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Content maintenance strategy: 6 tips for a cleaner website

By Willemien Hallebeek
wpguynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been working on your website for a couple of years, chances are that your website has become a giant collection of posts and pages. When writing a post you might find out you’ve already written a similar article (maybe even twice) or you might get a feeling that you’ve...

wpguynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
studybreaks.com

5 Tips That Will Help You Create an Effective Homepage for Your Website

It’s the first thing a potential customer will see when they find you on the internet — make a good impression. Think of your website’s homepage as your business’s virtual storefront. It’s likely going to be the first thing that many website visitors see when they come to learn more about what you do — this means that you need to put a lot of effort into getting it right!
AMAZON
twollow.com

4 Tips for Creating a Successful Affiliate Website

There are many ways that you can make money through affiliate marketing and they don’t all involve creating a website. But, if you want to make real money through this model, it’s usually better to build a solid website and use it to push your affiliate products. Not everyone knows...
INTERNET
Forbes

Three Tips For Shifting Your Security Strategy From IT To Business

Cybersecurity strategies need a major paradigm shift for today’s modern (digital) enterprises. With ransomware and evasive threats, which remain unknown to IT until it happens, becoming more aggressive and increasing in frequency, it’s imperative for organizations to combat that with business-led security strategies. As recent cyber events have shown, hackers are always on the prowl for weaknesses and gaps in the defenses, and many organizations fall victim to cyberattacks resulting in costly business disruptions. Today’s IT-centered approach to security needs to be replaced with a business-centered security strategy, allowing organizations to achieve critical security without negatively affecting their digital business transformation.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Search#Content Strategy#Google Spreadsheet#Search Engines
Searchengine Journal

A Complete Guide To Product-Led Content Strategy (With Examples)

Content-led marketing and product-led content are two terms you may have heard in marketing circles. In this article, you’ll learn what each one means, how to develop your product-led content strategy, the different types of product-led content you can use, and tips for making yours more engaging. You’ll find examples...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
NewsBreak Contributors

The latest contributor portal updates to power your content strategy

New graphs help visualize your content's performance(NewsBreak) Chances are you’ve noticed a lot of updates to the NewsBreak contributor portal lately. Our team has been working hard behind the scenes to add enhanced features and analytics in order to provide a deeper understanding of your content’s performance. These improvements can be seen in two main tabs within your portal: Content Insights and Analytics.
georgetowner.com

Tech Tip: Your Mobile Strategy vs. TangleBot

Recently, malware targeting desktop PCs, laptops, and servers has received significant media attention. However, mobile malware threats lurk as well. TangleBot is one such pesky malware set to invade Android operating systems. With increasing reliance on mobile technology in today’s workplace, this type of malware can be particularly dangerous for business operations.
CELL PHONES
gisuser.com

Top 3 Pro Tips for Better Website Security

There are more than one billion registered websites in the world, with three new websites being created every second. And whether you’re a business owner, website designer/developer, or one of the 4.6 billion internet users out there, you no doubt are online every day and need to employ some form of web security to protect your personal and financial information.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
wpguynews.com

Top Nine SEO Tips for eCommerce Stores

If you plan on selling products or services online, you need to make sure that people can actually find you. There’s no point in having a well-designed website with the best products at awesome prices if people can’t find you when they search online. And the higher you rank, the better. If your page shows up first for a specific keyword, it’ll get ten times more clicks than if it’s tenth. And the average click through rate for websites on the second page of Google is less than 1%.
INTERNET
wpguynews.com

What is the Google Site Kit plugin?

Site Kit is an official Google plugin designed for WordPress. It brings together a collection of Google tools to manage and optimize your site. It’s easy to use, even if you don’t have a lot of technical knowledge. So if you’ve ever wanted to check things like which of your pages gets the most visitors, but you didn’t want to learn how to use Google Analytics, Site Kit is the plugin for you! But it’s not only for checking your site statistics, you can do loads of other stuff with it too. And it’s free. Keep reading to find out all about what the Site Kit plugin can do for your and your site.
SOFTWARE
wpguynews.com

WordPress 5.8.2 Security and Maintenance Release

This security and maintenance release features 2 bug fixes in addition to 1 security fix. Because this is a security release, it is recommended that you update your sites immediately. All versions since WordPress 5.2 have also been updated. WordPress 5.8.2 is a small focus security and maintenance release. The...
COMPUTERS
wpguynews.com

Data Tracking: What Is It and What Are the Best Tools

When data is surfaced, organized, analyzed, and applied effectively, you have the power to delight more customers and improve your business’s bottom line. But first, you need to obtain all of that valuable information. A common way to collect data related to the metrics that you care most about —...
TECHNOLOGY
Andre Oentoro

How To Prepare a Viral Content Marketing Strategy: The Ultimate Guide for Everyone

You must be coming across tons of viral videos on Instagram or Facebook every day. These videos are quite “contagious” in the sense that they grow on consumer minds in a way that does not let them get rid of them. Whether it's a personal trainer engaging in an amazing feat or a funny kid video, one might think why is this video so intriguing? Why is it everywhere on my feed? Why can’t I let go of it?
MARKETING
wpguynews.com

How to Use SmartCrawl’s Schema Types Builder: Advanced Features

This article introduces you to advanced features of SmartCrawl that will help make configuring supported complex schema types on your WordPress site easier. Schema markup is code that helps search engines understand your content better and return more informative results for users in search results. SmartCrawl, our free WordPress SEO...
SOFTWARE
wpguynews.com

How to Fix the 403 Forbidden Error for WordPress Websites

Anyone who’s familiar with browsing the web has run across a 403 Forbidden error, or other HTTP status error, at some point. These errors are incredibly frustrating, especially when they appear on a WordPress website that you own and run. When you’ve gone to the trouble to set up your own hosting and you know the ins and outs of managing your own website, it’s perplexing to suddenly be locked out of a particular page (or the site itself).
TECHNOLOGY
wpguynews.com

Understanding Core Web Vitals: How to Monitor them & their Impact on your Website

Core Web Vitals is a set of metrics Google uses to evaluate the quality of your website. Optimizing your site for these metrics is absolutely essential. Not only does optimizing these metrics for a good score give your website a solid user experience (UX), that user experience combined with a fast loading speed and high performance boost your search engine rankings, too. Basically, to do well regarding Google Page Speed Insights, your Core Web Vitals need to be in tip-top shape.
INTERNET
wpguynews.com

Best practices for SEO-friendly URLs

It’s a topic that remains up for discussion: SEO-friendly URLs. Should you include the category? Do you want to keep the URL as short as possible or is there room for extras? Is it smart to stuff your URL with keywords? First of all, it’s good to know that the best practices for SEO-friendly URLs can differ per website type. There are, however, a few ground rules that you can keep in mind when setting up your URLs. In this post, we’ll explain our take on URLs and elaborate on why we think that this is the best option for your links.
TECHNOLOGY
wpguynews.com

Domain Age: Is It A Google Ranking Factor? via @sejournal, @mirandalmwrites

Does Google favor older, established domains in its search results?. Does buying a brand new domain name put you at an SEO disadvantage?. These are just a couple of the questions surrounding domain age as a ranking factor – a topic that has been hotly contested and debated during the past two decades.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy