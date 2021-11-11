Content maintenance strategy: 6 tips for a cleaner website

Site Kit is an official Google plugin designed for WordPress. It brings together a collection of Google tools to manage and optimize your site. It’s easy to use, even if you don’t have a lot of technical knowledge. So if you’ve ever wanted to check things like which of your pages gets the most visitors, but you didn’t want to learn how to use Google Analytics, Site Kit is the plugin for you! But it’s not only for checking your site statistics, you can do loads of other stuff with it too. And it’s free. Keep reading to find out all about what the Site Kit plugin can do for your and your site.

