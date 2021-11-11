Can the Bills flawed offense stomp the Jets in NFL Week 10? | On Site

5-3 WHERE: Paul Brown Stadium (Cincinnati) The Browns announced to the world on Sunday: Don't trust us. The suddenly sexy Bengals imploded against the Jets. Cleveland's ugly loss to Pittsburgh was the product of ills that have plagued the Browns all season: Too many mistakes and a knack for falling apart late. The Bengals, meanwhile, blew the 11-point lead they held midway through the fourth quarter and allowed newbie starter Mike White to become the first Jets passer to throw for 400-plus yards since Vinny Testaverde in Y2K. Cleveland's 4-4 record paints an accurate portrait, but coach Kevin Stefanski has lost back-to-back games just once since being hired in 2020. Losing right tackle Jack Conklin (dislocated elbow) is no treat against Cincy's seventh-ranked rushing defense, but Nick Chubb zapped the Bengals for 124 yards and two scores a year ago. Joe Burrow operates as a revelation, but his five interceptions in the fourth quarter -- including a killer pick against Gang Green -- are tied for the most in the NFL. I'd expect a bounce-back game from sensational Bengals rookie Ja'Marr Chase and little from Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland's almost invisible "star" wideout. Browns games -- let's be real -- aren't about OBJ. This is a hot-and-cold team looking to pound foes on the ground with just enough from Baker Mayfield. With their season on the line in a fierce AFC North, I expect the Browns to cover -- to win outright -- in an unfriendly back-alley slugfest between two Ohio hopefuls.

