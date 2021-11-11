CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Can the Bills flawed offense stomp the Jets in NFL Week 10? | On Site

journaldemocrat.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's time for another AFC East divisional...

www.journaldemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers made the wrong decision on big free agent

The Buccaneers and Richard Sherman aren’t the match they were made out to be. Hindsight is a dangerous thing. In the moment, it looked like the Buccaneers were becoming a Super Bowl favorite when they signed corner Richard Sherman to their depleted secondary. “The next Super team,” some fans called them.
NFL
chatsports.com

Entire Falcons defense officially ruled out for the remainder of the game

Injuries are something teams need to be able to deal with in the NFL. At any moment, injury can strike and the next man up has to be able to fill in. However, we have never seen anything quite like this. After struggling early this season, Atlanta’s defense just did...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Bills#Stomp#Afc East#American Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell is no longer a member of the Baltimore Ravens. In a fairly surprising decision, the Ravens released Bell on Tuesday afternoon. He announced the news via social media. “This hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least,” Bell said. “I’ve enjoyed every second...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce They’ve Signed A New Linebacker

The Green Bay Packers made a number of roster moves on Tuesday. The team was forced to place Whitney Mercilus on the IR after a torn biceps injury ended the linebacker’s season. In turn, the Packers signed a linebacker to fill out the roster. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

49ers defender vows payback on OBJ during next meeting

It did not take long for Odell Beckham Jr. to make the first enemy of his Los Angeles Rams career. After the Rams lost to the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers on Monday, 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward made clear that he was not pleased about Beckham’s hard hit on his opening-drive interception of Matthew Stafford.
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Ranks His Top 5 NFL Teams Right Now

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith revealed his top five NFL teams through 10 weeks. The network‘s leading man had some of the usual suspects on his list, but Smith added a few surprises too. According to Smith, the five best teams right now are the Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, Dallas...
NFL
arcamax.com

NFL DFS Week 9: Jets at Colts

Devising the perfect Daily Fantasy Sports strategy for the NFL can be a challenge, which is why I'm here to assist. On DraftKings, it's important to remember you're playing full-point PPR with bonuses if a player surpasses 300 passing yards, 100 rushing yards or 100 receiving yards. Here is my...
NFL
chatsports.com

NFL Week 9 TNF pick: Can Jets keep sudden momentum going against Colts?

TV: Fox, NFL, Amazon, 8:20 p.m. A funny thing happened on the way to this being an easy pick: For starters, er, backups, Mike White had the game of his life as the Jets stunned the Bengals, 34-31. Then the Colts lost at home to the Titans by the same score, only in overtime. The lookahead line for this game was Colts -14.5, but that quickly dropped to 10.5. As is often the case in the NFL, you think you have it all figured out and then in a matter of three hours, your opinion completely changes.
NFL
thelines.com

NFL Week 9 Line Movement: Jets And Bills Get Love With Big Moves

Each week during the 2021 NFL season, TheLines will examine how the coming week’s NFL lines have changed relative to preseason or prior expectations. Often, early lines can give an objective look at teams’ relative talent levels, absent week-to-week recency bias when the weekend results take hold. Let’s take a look at NFL Week 9 spreads and see which numbers have changed and, potentially, why.
NFL
jetnation.com

Jets vs. Colts: NFL Week 9 Odds, Recent History and Trends

Let’s face facts. It’s not easy being a Jets fan but last week made it a whole lot easier as they shocked the world and beat the upstart Bengals. Despite being without their newest franchise savior, Zach Wilson, Gang Green got the job done via a 17-point fourth-quarter which resulted in a 34-31 victory in front of a raucous partisan crowd.
NFL
NFL

NFL Week 9 underdogs: Will the Browns bounce back against the Bengals? Can the Jets win two in a row?

5-3 WHERE: Paul Brown Stadium (Cincinnati) The Browns announced to the world on Sunday: Don't trust us. The suddenly sexy Bengals imploded against the Jets. Cleveland's ugly loss to Pittsburgh was the product of ills that have plagued the Browns all season: Too many mistakes and a knack for falling apart late. The Bengals, meanwhile, blew the 11-point lead they held midway through the fourth quarter and allowed newbie starter Mike White to become the first Jets passer to throw for 400-plus yards since Vinny Testaverde in Y2K. Cleveland's 4-4 record paints an accurate portrait, but coach Kevin Stefanski has lost back-to-back games just once since being hired in 2020. Losing right tackle Jack Conklin (dislocated elbow) is no treat against Cincy's seventh-ranked rushing defense, but Nick Chubb zapped the Bengals for 124 yards and two scores a year ago. Joe Burrow operates as a revelation, but his five interceptions in the fourth quarter -- including a killer pick against Gang Green -- are tied for the most in the NFL. I'd expect a bounce-back game from sensational Bengals rookie Ja'Marr Chase and little from Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland's almost invisible "star" wideout. Browns games -- let's be real -- aren't about OBJ. This is a hot-and-cold team looking to pound foes on the ground with just enough from Baker Mayfield. With their season on the line in a fierce AFC North, I expect the Browns to cover -- to win outright -- in an unfriendly back-alley slugfest between two Ohio hopefuls.
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts vs. Jets picks, predictions for NFL Week 9 action

The Indianapolis Colts host the New York Jets on "Thursday Night Football." Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is eager to bounce back from a couple of unfortunate passes last weekend. Jets quarterback Mike White plans on riding the wave of a winning starting debut. Who's going to take the night?. Insider:17...
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

NFL Week 9 Predictions and Odds: Can Jets ride Mike White to a victory in primetime?

In the Jets’ big win over the Bengals this past Sunday, Mike White became just the second quarterback in NFL history to throw for over 400 yards in his debut, joining Cam Newton during his rookie season. Tonight, the New York will look to White once more in hopes he’ll help the team to back-to-back wins for the first time in 2021.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy