Delgado’s Ethan Lege signs with Ole Miss baseball

LIBERTY (7-2) at No. 15 OLE MISS (6-2, 3-2 SEC) Saturday, 11 a.m. CT, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford. Who's hurt and who's injured for the Rebels? Lane Kiffin likes to keep that intel secret, but we know enough to be concerned. Kiffin, against his own policy, blurted out that the Rebels were practicing without nine of their 11 original offensive starters earlier this week. An intentional slip of the lip? Probably so. We counted up eight and with one to guess about. The injured, based on some knowledge and some supposition, include quarterback Matt Corral (ankle), wide receivers Jonathan Mingo (foot), Braylon Sanders (shoulder and lower body), Dontario Drummond (believed to hamstring), right guard Ben Brown (bicep), center Orlando Umana (hand), left guard Caleb Warren (foot) and tight end Chase Rogers (foot). As for the mysterious ninth man Kiffin alluded to, it may have been running back Jerrion Ealy who only recently came out of concussion protocol. Kiffin said "two or three" of those who missed practice time this week would likely play Saturday. We'll see, but it is definitely something to watch.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO