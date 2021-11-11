CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Delgado’s Ethan Lege signs with Ole Miss baseball

crescentcitysports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelgado sophomore infielder Ethan Lege signed a National Letter of Intent Wednesday to formalize his commitment to transfer to the University of Mississippi to continue...

crescentcitysports.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

