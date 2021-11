Is he/she the one? Your soulmate for life?! There’s only way to find out! Your left thumb will have their initial in it. It’s tried and true! How else could you know if it’s real? Their personality clicks with yours? You have the same beliefs and goals as a couple. NO. No, no, no, no, no, that’s all false. You’ve been duped. That’s all real world crap that society has trained into your brain. Look at your left thumb right now to find out if your partner’s initial is there. If it’s not, DUMP THEM. Immediately. #sarcasm.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO