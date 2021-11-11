CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Win Passes To The Super Car Show In Odessa On Nov 20th and 21st!

By Leo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 50th Tejano Super Car Show is coming this year to the Ector County Coliseum! Talk about TRADITION! This show is 50 years old this year. It's pretty much a MAINSTAY for the area. HERE'S HOW YOU CAN WIN PASSES TO THE SUPER CAR SHOW!. Leo and Rebecca on...

KBAT 99.9

Fair To Midland Bar Is Now OPEN In Midland… Who’s Ready To Play?

Opening day for Fair to Midland has arrived! Opening day is Tuesday November 16, 2021. Midland's newest BAR and Food/Game venue is here. You've seen the SLIDE peeking over the fence, NOW it's time to play games, eat some great food and have a drink or an adult beverage. They describe it as a YEAR ROUND State Fair right here in Midland.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Midland/Odessa What Do Porch Light Colors Mean?

Recently on the way back from having dinner with friends a few of us started a debate. We were passing a street that I noticed had five or six house with blue lights on in the porch. I wondered out loud what the meaning was, I had heard it was in support of police officers but one of the guys in the truck said that wasn’t what it meant at all. He (who shall go un-named) said that it meant the homeowners carried fire arms and if you had a green light on in the porch that meant you didn’t. I’m not sure where he heard about these colors indicating the carrying or not carrying of fire arms but he was adamant as to his correctness. There were two of us, myself and the other guy we were riding with, that agreed it was more likely that the blue lights meant that the homeowner supported local police officers. I found an article on CBS7 from 2018 Odessa police asking residents to change front porch lights to blue bulbs (cbs7.com) regarding the police department requesting that the community change their light bulbs on the porch out with blue lights to show support for the men an women in blue and to encourage residents to honor and remember those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. As far as a green light goes I found information on this website What Does The Color Of A Porch Light Mean? (Red, Purple, Blue) - 2021 (farmfoodfamily.com) indicating that a green light was to raise awareness for lyme disease. Apparently a red light means heart health awareness, purple means domestic violence awareness, yellow means the house is selling crack and a blinking porch light means that your neighbor has an emergency….I’m not really sure how you would be able to get your porch light to blink if you were experiencing an emergency but ok. On another website Porch Light Colors: What Do They Mean? (2021) - Restore Decor & More (restoredecorandmore.com) green lights can also be to indicate veteran support or military support and blue lights could be for Autism Awareness and/or Alopecia Areata.
ODESSA, TX
KBAT 99.9

Veteran-Owned Business To Open In Midland

What could be more appropriate to be excited about on Veteran's Day than a new establishment coming to Midland that's owned and run by Veterans, that also supports Law Enforcement and First Responders? Up until now-the closest location of the Black Rifle Coffee Company has been in San Antonio--a nice short five-hour drive from here in the Basin. But soon, we will have our own location right near Fiesta Avenue and Big Spring Street--address 3500 Big Spring St. Construction got underway earlier this year, and it's starting to come together nicely.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Clearing Up The Hiring Myth In Midland – Odessa

Everywhere you look it seems in your daily travels around the Permian Basin-you see HELP WANTED or NOW HIRING signs around every corner and down every street there's a business. I see them too-doesn't matter what type of business it is. So one of two things is happening: Either no one wants to work, or people are applying and no one's getting a callback. I've heard several stories of the latter from people who were definitely qualified for a position, but for whatever reason never got the phone call--and the sign is still up searching. So when you hear those kinds of things-it changes your perspective because you may think no one wants to work-but they can't work unless they're offered a job. And to get there you have to interview.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Things To Do This Weekend In Midland/Odessa

Everyone is always looking for something to do here in the Permian Basin. If you just take a minute, you can find plenty to do. Here is what is going on around the Basin this weekend. Friday-Sunday 12th-14th 10th Annual Oilfield Blowout Disc Golf Tournament Windlands Park. Sat Nov. 13th:...
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

The 10 Commandments of Driving in the Permian Basin

With the influx of people coming in from all over the country to our little dried up sea bed of the Permian Basin, here are some commandments for driving in our part of the world. Thou Shalt Not Drive the Speed Limit - This is pretty much for all of...
TRAFFIC
KBAT 99.9

10 Signs That You Are From Midland/Odessa

If you have ever wondered what the ten signs are that prove you are from Midland/Odessa, well here they are. You have your last name on the back of your vehicle (usually a truck) - Your last name was passed down to you so you show it off proudly to the world.
ODESSA, TX
Mike Gonzalez
KBAT 99.9

This is the Fascinating Way Downtown Midland Streets Were Named

If you were driving in downtown Midland and saw that many of the streets are names of towns in Texas, I bet you didn't know that there is a reason they were named that way. When Midland was incorporated in 1885 the streets going north and south in the town were named for depots along the Texas and Pacific Railway which was a railroad that ran from Marshall, Texas to Sierra Blanca, Texas.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Not Worth It: You Should Wait ‘Til Next Summer To Visit West Texas!

It's like a song. Up down up down up down... And I don't mean the volume-I mean the temperature. "Fall", as we like to describe it in the Permian Basin. That odd time of year when you start the day with frost on your car windows and a jacket--and then end it changed into shorts and a t-shirt. Overnights and mornings at 42 degrees, into 80-degree afternoons. Then come the days where it doesn't warm up even into the '70s for a few days at a time. The best word to describe "Fall" here is INCONSISTENT. So you're much better off if you're planning a journey to visit this area for a few days to take in the sights and the museums and the art and the culture-save your money and come here in the summer. It's not like there are a plethora of colors that come with the change of season here in the fall like there are in places like Tennessee. It's pretty much brown with some pale green sprinkled in in places year-round.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Merry Market Place Happening This Weekend In Odessa

The 38th Annual Merry Market Place returns to the Ector County Coliseum this weekend. They Junior League of Odessa fills the coliseum with holiday goodness. Festivities kicked off Thursday evening with a preview party, this morning was the champagne breakfast and tomorrow and Sunday will be filled with two days of shopping. Admission is $10 and can be purchased at the door or you can purchase tickets here. The coliseum is packed with 80 venders ready to help you will all of your holiday shopping. Don't forget tomorrow morning you can breakfast with Santa.
ODESSA, TX
KBAT 99.9

Know Of Any Permian Basin Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving This Year?

Tomorrow morning on the show--Gwen and Gunner are looking for restaurants that are open in West Texas for Thanksgiving. Not that we advocate people working on a holiday, mind you... But since I'm not from West Texas and we have no family here-we'd like to go somewhere for a nice dinner if that's possible. Not only because it's Thanksgiving, but because it's also my wife's birthday on the 25th. So taking her somewhere special would be great! I know that traditionally, Cracker Barrel is open on Thanksgiving--and while I love them and have gone there on this holiday before, I'm looking to try something different this year.
WEST, TX
KBAT 99.9

Things To Do On A Cold Rainy Day In Midland Odessa

"I'm Bored". "There's Nothing to do!". "I don't wanna go read!". All things that parents hear on a regular basis when the weather gets bad and outside isn't an option. What I do love about the Permian Basin is that traveling thru my neighborhood when the weather is nice--I regularly see kids outside riding bikes or playing ball or at the pool or walking around. That's a sharp contrast from Illinois where I came from--where all they want to do is sit in the house and be on their electronic devices. When it's nice out there are plenty of things to enjoy like Fun City, for example. But even when it's not so nice outside-there are still some fun things to do here. Here are just a few ideas, and I know you'll have more. Feel free to comment below and share yours!
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

All Whataburgers In Midland And Odessa Are Hiring Today

Interested in starting a career, instead of getting another job? Today from 9-7 all Whataburger locations in Midland and Odessa are hosting hiring events. You can walk in to any Whataburger in Midland and Odessa and be interviewed on the spot from 9am-7pm today. They are hiring for multiple positions. They are hiring for full time, part time and management positions. Pay starting at $14 and is based on experience.
MIDLAND, TX
Cars
KBAT 99.9

Feeling Chilly In Midland Odessa? The Fur Babies Are Too!

Reminder--when the weather starts to change this time of year and temperatures drop to near freezing overnight and don't climb back up much higher during the day, pets feel it just like we humans do. Nobody likes a chilly, damp, rainy day. Not even dogs and cats. So remember that pet you may have outside and bring them in when it's lousy out there. Granted, it's only fall and we aren't quite to the "Holy wow it's cold out here" time yet overnight, but just something to be mindful of. After all-it's November already!
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Wagner Noel In Midland Celebrating 10 Years Tonight November 1st!

The Wagner Noel In Midland is celebrating 10 Years tonight November 1, 2021. Yep, it's been 10 years since this awesome place has opened up here in the PERMIAN BASIN. The impact that the Wagner Noel has had in the Permian Basin can not and should not be understated in the past 10 years. It has opened up ARTS and Entertainment in so many ways here in West Texas that otherwise would not happen or be limited.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Permian Pet of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Richie and Bobby!. What is...
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

