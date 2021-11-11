How To Win Passes To The Super Car Show In Odessa On Nov 20th and 21st!

Recently on the way back from having dinner with friends a few of us started a debate. We were passing a street that I noticed had five or six house with blue lights on in the porch. I wondered out loud what the meaning was, I had heard it was in support of police officers but one of the guys in the truck said that wasn’t what it meant at all. He (who shall go un-named) said that it meant the homeowners carried fire arms and if you had a green light on in the porch that meant you didn’t. I’m not sure where he heard about these colors indicating the carrying or not carrying of fire arms but he was adamant as to his correctness. There were two of us, myself and the other guy we were riding with, that agreed it was more likely that the blue lights meant that the homeowner supported local police officers. I found an article on CBS7 from 2018 Odessa police asking residents to change front porch lights to blue bulbs (cbs7.com) regarding the police department requesting that the community change their light bulbs on the porch out with blue lights to show support for the men an women in blue and to encourage residents to honor and remember those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. As far as a green light goes I found information on this website What Does The Color Of A Porch Light Mean? (Red, Purple, Blue) - 2021 (farmfoodfamily.com) indicating that a green light was to raise awareness for lyme disease. Apparently a red light means heart health awareness, purple means domestic violence awareness, yellow means the house is selling crack and a blinking porch light means that your neighbor has an emergency….I’m not really sure how you would be able to get your porch light to blink if you were experiencing an emergency but ok. On another website Porch Light Colors: What Do They Mean? (2021) - Restore Decor & More (restoredecorandmore.com) green lights can also be to indicate veteran support or military support and blue lights could be for Autism Awareness and/or Alopecia Areata.

