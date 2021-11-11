No. 25 Illinois and No. 11 Nebraska Due Up For Indiana Volleyball

It was a roller coaster ride of a state Class C-2 volleyball tournament for the Superior High School team. The Wildcats entered the tournament as the number four seed. They opened tournament play Thursday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln against the Amherst Broncos, the number five seeded team. The two evenly matched teams slugged it out over five sets with Superior emerging as the match winner, 25-21, 21-25,25-16,11-25 and 15-7. Superior's reward for the win was to advance to the Friday semi-finals and a match with the number one seeded Oakland-Craig Knights, making their first state tournament visit in 29 years. The teams squared off at the Pinnacle Bank Arena with the Oakland-Craig team showing why they were the number one seed. Though Superior tried to figure out the Knights game plan, it was too late when did. Oakland-Craig handed Superior a four set, 13-25, 19-25, 25-22 and 23-25 loss.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO