CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Featured Local Job: Union Production Employees

By Tyler Ochs
explorejeffersonpa.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommodore Homes is looking for motivated individuals with a great work ethic. Candidates with or without experience are encouraged to apply and join their team to start a fulfilling career. This is an excellent opportunity to learn new skills and trades as on-the-job training is provided for all of their production...

www.explorejeffersonpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
explorejeffersonpa.com

Featured Local Job: Waiver Coordinator

The Clarion County Developmental Disability department currently has an opening for a Waiver Coordinator. POSITION: Waiver Coordinator- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay. DEPARTMENT: Developmental Disability (DD), Clarion, PA. PAY GRADE: $29,390.40-$34,935.95. BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Featured Local Job: Intake Caseworker Supervisor

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Intake Casework Supervisor. POSITION: Intake Casework Supervisor- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay. DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA. PAY GRADE: $ 38,854.40-$46,185.67. BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
healthcareittoday.com

Featured Health IT Job: HIT Project Manager

We like to regularly feature a healthcare IT job that might be of interest to readers. Today, we’re featuring the HIT Project Manager position that was recently posted on Healthcare IT Central. This position was posted by ROI Healthcare Solutions and is Remote. Here’s a description of the position:. KEY...
HEALTH
explorejeffersonpa.com

SPONSORED: Featured Local Jobs: Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area. Potential for temporary to permanent employment. Prior grinding experience required. Potential growth into welding/fabrication. Requirements:. Ability to lift, bend, push, pull and stand during 8 hour shift. Ability to read prints. Must be detail oriented. Must be...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
WWMTCw

Kellogg asks union to allow employees to vote on Nov. 3 offer

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg Company urged employees on Friday to demand that the union allow them the chance to vote for an offer. The company was still trying to reach a contract with the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Miller International Union. Negotiations began Sept. 8. Strike: Kellogg's...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
tualatinlife.com

Our Local Job Market – Finding the Right Balance

When I last wrote an article about the local job market in September, I was filled with exuberance and optimism that the end of the extended unemployment benefits would translate into a flood of willing applicants to fill the hundreds of local jobs our local businesses are looking to hire, but that instant response didn’t materialize in the timely basis it was predicted to be. Instead, the Jobs Report by the Bureau of Labor released in early October reported an extremely disappointing 194,000 new hires (nationally) when they were expecting over 500,000. It seems the flood of job seekers were not yet ready to report back to work. However, so much of that has been changing over these last 3 weeks, that I am extremely confident that the Jobs Report due to be out in the first week in November will have a very different result if our local market is any indication.
ECONOMY
WTWO/WAWV

Work One helps local companies find employees

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Work One West Central Indiana helped various companies in the Wabash Valley fill open positions. G.E. Aviation, Great Dane and 18 other companies were invited Wednesday to participate in a job fair at the MCL Banquet Hall in the Meadows Shopping Center. Officials with Work One said it is important […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Hr Morning

What benefits keep employees in their current jobs?

The types of benefits people are getting excited about today are really changing. They look different than a few years ago. So, which of these benefits that have been implemented during the pandemic and are instrumental with retention?. Flexibility. Flexibility is a popular benefit people want. One in three employees...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Holidays#Paid Time Off#Plumbing
KOLO TV Reno

‘Bukit’ delivers local products to local people

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It could be considered Reno’s version of Amazon. “It’s a new business model. I don’t know if anybody has ever done this, “said CEO Jessica Anderson. CEO Jessica Anderson officially launched her company, Bukit last week… fittingly Named after the worlds smallest rainforest located in Malaysia.
RENO, NV
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
bigblueunbiased.com

Stimulus Check: $600 And $1,200 Checks Are Being Sent, Is One Yours?

When some Americans check their bank accounts in a few days, they will be pleasantly surprised. Checks in the amounts of $600 and $1,200 are being sent to people who aren’t expecting them. The Department of Agriculture will distribute these checks to a specific group. A $700 million plan includes...
AGRICULTURE
mesabitribune.com

North Star Credit Union supports local businesses

COOK — North Star Credit Union staff shopped and supported local and used items purchased to raise funds for feeding local families in need. Each staff member was given $100.00 by North Star Credit Union to shop at a local store in our communities as part of CU Forward Day, which is a statewide movement where credit unions come together to volunteer, give back to our communities, and spread kindness. Nearly $2,900 was spent shopping locally in our communities of Cook, Nashwauk, Brooks, and West Duluth and the surrounding areas. “This project was a way to give back to our communities by supporting our local businesses and also a nonprofit in the region,” said Jennifer Stedt, Executive Vice President for North Star Credit Union. “Our local businesses and nonprofits are such an integral part of our region and make an impact with the work that they do. We wanted to find a way to show our support for all they do.” Staff took the items that were purchased locally and put together packages for an online auction. The proceeds from the auction went to a local nonprofit chosen by our staff. Each staff had a vote for a local nonprofit and all the votes were then put on a random wheel generator for the final recipient. The Cook Community Food Shelf, which provides food to the Cook area, was chosen by the wheel to receive $1,660 that was raised from the online auction. “We are appreciative of the community for supporting the auction and for our staff who also contributed time and funds to support this initiative,” said Stedt. “We are proud to be a part of CU Forward Day and know that we made a difference in the lives of people in our community.” Cleo Cottrell of the Cook Community Food Shelf was touched to receive the donation that will help with their mission. They typically are able to assist local 60 to 65 families a month. North Star Credit Union has branches in Cook, Nashwauk, Brooks, and West Duluth.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Longevity
St. Joseph Post

IRS updates FAQs for 2020 Unemployment Compensation Exclusion

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today updated its frequently-asked-questions (FAQs) on 2020 Unemployment Compensation Exclusion. Question 2, Topic D: Amended Return (Form 1040-X) Questions 8 & 9, Topic G: Receiving a Refund, Letter, or Notice. Question 3, Topic I: Post Unemployment Compensation Exclusion Adjustment. These FAQs are being issued...
ECONOMY
techstartups.com

OSHA suspended the vaccine mandate; a big win for employers after the U.S. Court of Appeals granted a motion to stay

Good news for employers! Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has suspended the vaccine mandate pending future developments in the litigation. The announcement comes just a few days after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a motion to stay that found it likely to be struck down as unconstitutional. Predictably, there’s been a complete news blackout on the OSHA decision to suspend mandate implementation.
ECONOMY
smallbiztrends.com

Biden Considering Small Business Vaccine Mandate

President Biden is considering introducing an additional vaccine mandate for small businesses, similar to the one currently being implemented for big businesses. As Fox Business report, the proposed mandate will cover businesses operating with fewer than 100 employees, with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate for big businesses coming into effect from 4 January 2022. It will force businesses with over 100 employees to mandate vaccines or their employees must wear masks and be tested weekly for Covid-19.
SMALL BUSINESS
AL.com

Stimulus update: 36 million families will start receiving payments today; important deadline

Millions of American families will be receiving child tax credit payments this week. According to the Internal Revenue Service, the fifth batch of advance monthly payments, worth about $15 billion, will reach about 36 million families across the country. The majority of the payments are being made via direct deposit on Nov. 15 with the rest coming via paper checks, a process that could take several weeks.
INCOME TAX
pncguam.com

Free $500 debit cards for use in local establishments pushed anew

With the holiday season almost upon us, Republican senators are again batting for the issuance of $500 debit cards to residents for use in local establishments in order to stimulate the island’s moribund economy. Earlier in the year, Sen. James Moylan introduced Bill No. 78-36 (COR), which is cited as...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy