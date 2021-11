American pro wrestler Ronda Rousey, also known as 'Rowdy', may be known for her triumphs in the ring, but she has long supported causes that are very close to her heart. She sadly lost her father to suicide when she was just eight years old, which led to Ronda supporting mental health charities in her later life. One of these is the Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services organisation, which provides free mental health, substance use disorder and suicide prevention services.

