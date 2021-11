When you’re playing the AR mobile game Pokémon GO, it’s certainly more fun if you can sometimes interact with friends. But some people are just not social enough to ask people they meet to become their friends in the app. Or it could be that Pokémon GO players live in remote areas without many other gamers around. So how to find Pokémon GO users from around the world online? Please read our guide on how this can be done in a few simple steps.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO