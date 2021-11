The Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) are back in The Linc in Week 9 and will host the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) late-Sunday afternoon. Nick Sirianni was able to get his third win of the season last week against a winless Detroit Lions team, but every phase of the Eagles game seemed to be much more disciplined and energetic. A win is a win, and they certainly needed that, especially has the head back to Philly to play in front of their fans — who have yet to see a win at Lincoln Financial Field this season.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO