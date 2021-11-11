Auto switching to Bluetooth input.

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

I have two cars, both have android head unit in them (android 9 and 10) With both the head unit switches automatically from radio to the phone Bluetooth on incoming phone call. And switch back to...

forum.xda-developers.com

xda-developers

LG Tone Bluetooth experience

I was so excited to see the LG Tone I ordered from you arrive today!. from buyon.pk I like the design and color scheme. The sound quality is great and the battery life is even better. but I am a lover of these kinds of Accessories can someone please suggest to me these kinds of good products?
maketecheasier.com

Tronsmart Studio Bluetooth Speaker Review

Bluetooth speakers are a must for the music fan. Headphones and earbuds are fine outside for the comfort and sanity of members of the public who don’t share your wicked taste in music. But when you’re alone as well as with friends, who may not share your so-called “taste” but do at least tolerate it, you need a speaker. Tronsmart has a reputation for making cost-effective, good-quality audio products. Having enjoyed their earbuds, I was curious how the Tronsmart Studio Bluetooth Speaker would measure up.
CNET

40% off Bluetooth Wireless Speakerphone and Charging Station

Black Friday Deals are here, and Amazon is offering the DOSS FreeTalk Handy Conferencing Partner for Home office for $48. This device is a wireless Bluetooth speakerphone designed for portability and function. With so many of us working from home or moving back and forth between the office in a hybrid environment, this is the best way to make any space functional as a meeting space. The small size makes it easy to travel with, and the full range microphone captures voices from all directions within three meters, while also offering DSP Noise Reduction technology.
TrendHunter.com

Lag-Free Bluetooth Earbuds

The ONYX PRIME True Wireless Earbuds by Tronsmart, an industry-leading audio brand, offers users an exceptional listening experience. Using advanced, balanced armature and high tension hybrid dual drivers, the earbuds guarantee a natural, resonant bass and mids. The dynamic driver integrates clear melodious treble through precise tuning. Moreover, the ONYX...
Android Authority

Every Bluetooth headset should have this setting

Everyone who has fully embraced Apple’s ecosystem has probably forgotten about the woes of using Bluetooth for audio. Despite it being the most universal way to connect accessories to our phones, it’s finicky and far from an ideal solution. In our Android-centric world, we would love to use one Bluetooth headset with all of our devices, but more often than not, we have to choose.
GeekyGadgets

Witalogy Bluetooth wireless portable speaker hits Kickstarter

The Witalogy portable speaker system has been created to provide users with superior audio quality and is equipped with a 30 watt woofer and has this month launched via Kickstarter to raise the required funds needed to make the jump into production the high-end open baffle Bluetooth wireless speaker features a transparent design which reflects its “crystal-clear sound” say its creators.
hackaday.com

Bluetooth RC Car Packs In A Few Sensors

Have you ever been walking around the house, desperate to know the ambient temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure? Have you ever wanted to capture that data with a small remote-controlled platform? If so, this project from [TUENHIDIY] will be exactly what you’ve been looking for. The little remote-control car is...
Mac Observer

How To Fix BlueTooth Drops

Wondering how you can fix your iPhone’s Bluetooth from randomly dropping?. You must be logged in to post a comment.
gadgetsin.com

LG XBOOM Go PN1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

With a compact design and included ring carabiner, the LG XBOOM Go PN1 portable Bluetooth speaker lets you enjoy music during your outdoor adventure or trip. Let’s have a look if you like the deign. The XBOOM Go PN1 measures 5.4 x 2.9 x 1.5 inches and weighs 8 ounces....
TrendHunter.com

Angular Bluetooth Stereo Speakers

South Korean electronics firm Astell&Kern has launched a brand new Bluetooth stereo speaker that manages to combine high-quality audio with an unconventional yet elegantly jagged design that features an angular aesthetic. The 'Acro BE100' speaker comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and upgraded audio codecs that allow for reliable streaming at...
xda-developers

HP Slatebook 14 Android laptop boot issues.

I was given an HP Slatebook 14 (14-p091nr) Android laptop, that doesn't boot. It powers on, and gets to the "HP Powered by Android" screen, then sits there for as long as I leave it. A factory reset through the boot loader menu doesn't change anything, so I need to...
xda-developers

Google has fixed the Pixel 6 ghost-dialing problem

The Google Pixel 6 series was launched last month, and it features a refreshed design, upgraded camera hardware, Google’s in-house Tensor SoC, the latest version of Android, and much more. It’s likely the best Pixel device in a long, long time, but it’s also been plagued with issues. There are a number of Material You problems, along with reports of a slow fingerprint scanner too, and even reports of ghost-dialing. However, it seems that users won’t have to deal with ghost-dialing anymore, as the company has worked on a fix.
xda-developers

Ringtone issue

My phone after receving the last update (55.2.A.4.332) about last week , i've got an issue with ringtone volume. When i get a call my ringtone is set to minimum even if before i get the call I raised the volume to maximum. Anyone got this problem? Do you have any solutions for this problem?
coalregioncanary.com

Best Bluetooth Headphones on Amazon

During the 2021 Christmas holiday shopping season, Amazon has some great deals on some of the best Bluetooth headphones. If someone on your list this year has been asking for a good paid of wireless headphones and doesn’t want a pair of those invasive earbuds, check out some of the best sets we’ve found this year.
xda-developers

Unlocking bootloader on Moto one 5g ace

Please help. Manufacturers website states that my moto one 5g ace cannot have the bootloader unlocked. However, I'd read a thread from a lady, whosenane I forget, that it can be done an she said to message her for help. How do I unlock this phones bootloader. aGuyWith2Feet said:. Please...
xda-developers

Enable tethering in Pixel 6

Anybody had success bypassing the tethering check on Pixel 6? I'm grandfathered in on the Verizon unlimited plan, but have always needed to root my phones ever since Google started making the Pixel line. On my Pixel 6, I have it rooted, magisk installed, and edited the props using Magisk...
xda-developers

First time to try custom rom, please help !!

I got my Asus Zenfone 8 and planing to install LineageOS, but first I have couple of questions :. 1.Should I update the firmware first ? (phone asking me to System update), not sure if this affect unlocking the bootloader or not ?. 2.I liked the Asus camera app, compared...
xda-developers

Teyes CC2+ no mobile (4g) internet

I installed a 4g sim into my Teyes cc2+, the sim is fully functional (I tested it in a smartphone for calls and internet). My Teyes shows full reception bar and "4g" label on it but there's no internet connection, the atatus bar shows 0kb/s speed and any attempt to browse or watch YouTube gets "no internet connection" result.
xda-developers

PinePhone’s official keyboard add-on will turn it into a tiny Linux PC

Pine64 is a tech company that has been selling Linux-powered hardware for years, including the entry-level PinePhone and upcoming PinePhone Pro. An official keyboard add-on for the PinePhone and PinePhone Pro has been in development for months, as Pine64 and its community work together on the best-possible design, and now it’s nearly ready for production.
xda-developers

Latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord 2 brings November 2021 security patches

After releasing the Pac-Man-themed special edition of the OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus has now come up with a new stable channel update for the smartphone. The update follows the OxygenOS A.11 rollout from last month, and it includes the Android security patches for November 2021. In addition, the update brings a couple of new stability improvements and bug fixes.
