Auto switching to Bluetooth input.

Bluetooth speakers are a must for the music fan. Headphones and earbuds are fine outside for the comfort and sanity of members of the public who don’t share your wicked taste in music. But when you’re alone as well as with friends, who may not share your so-called “taste” but do at least tolerate it, you need a speaker. Tronsmart has a reputation for making cost-effective, good-quality audio products. Having enjoyed their earbuds, I was curious how the Tronsmart Studio Bluetooth Speaker would measure up.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO