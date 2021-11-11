Auto switching to Bluetooth input.

The Google Pixel 6 series was launched last month, and it features a refreshed design, upgraded camera hardware, Google’s in-house Tensor SoC, the latest version of Android, and much more. It’s likely the best Pixel device in a long, long time, but it’s also been plagued with issues. There are a number of Material You problems, along with reports of a slow fingerprint scanner too, and even reports of ghost-dialing. However, it seems that users won’t have to deal with ghost-dialing anymore, as the company has worked on a fix.
