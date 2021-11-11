CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Origins of Chris Galvin

Cover picture for the articleOne half of the Michelin-starred Galvin brothers, with a portfolio including The Ritz and The Wolseley, now Chris heads up a string of modern French restaurants that put British ingredients in the limelight. Gran. My gran had a walled garden in the East End and grew everything from gooseberries...

sandiegofoodfinds.com

Original 40 Brewing Company

North Park’s Original 40 Brewing Company is celebrating a week dedicated to beer with three new imperial pastry stouts, as well as limited-edition, collectable glassware, and three different Brewers Board pairings to accompany the new stouts. Each clocking in at 12.1% ABV, stouts include their original Unique Physique, as well as variations such as Unique Physique with Coconut, Vanilla and Coffee, and Unique Physique with Mexican Chocolate, Cocoa, Vanilla and Spices. Boards include Wild Boar Sausage, curated to include three artisan cheeses, fruit, house-made escabeche (Mexican-style pickled spicy vegetables) and baguette, as well as the Vegan Brewers Board, complete with vegan sausage, vegan cheese, fruit, house-made escabeche (Mexican style pickled spicy vegetables) and baguette.
Amancay Tapia

The Origins of Irish Coffee in America

Although Irish Coffee is not specifically a “Christmas”drink as it is also consumed during St.Patrick’s day or any day you fancy, it has became a favourite drink for the Christmas period.
The Independent

Marco Pierre White to sell 3D-printed vegan ‘steaks’ in his UK restaurants

Diners will soon be able to eat 3D-printed vegan “steaks” at celebrity chef Marco Pierre White’s restaurants across the UK.White plans to sell the meat alternative, created by Israeli company Redefine Meat, for £20 to £30 at his steakhouses and three other London restaurants, similar price points to their beef counterparts.Redefine Meat uses ingredients including soy and pea protein, beetroot, chickpeas, and coconut fat to make its fake steaks.The company uses 3D printing and artificial intelligence to recreate the muscle fibres of animal meat, producing what it describes as “juicy yet firm” steaks that taste like real beef or lamb.When...
SPY

12 Wines That Pair Well With Thanksgiving Dishes — From the Stuffing to Turkey and Even Pumpkin Pie

With Thanksgiving almost here, you’re either in full panic mode about hosting this year’s get-together or you’ve done it a dozen times so you’ve got things pretty much figured out. Whatever the case, have you given any thought to the drinks you’ll be serving with your feast? Because you absolutely need the best wine to pair with your Thanksgiving dinner or you aren’t doing Turkey Day right. Rather than heading out to the local supermarket to buy a cheap case of beer and one or two bottles of wine, grab a few of these vinos that will pair well with your...
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Is Closing Following Food Sourcing Scandal

The restaurant industry is a notoriously difficult one to make a living in. Customers can be fickle, profit margins are frequently razor thin, and a single bad review can lead to a sudden backlash against even the most popular eateries. Unfortunately, one restaurant chain is experiencing just how tough the...
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Lasagnas That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I remember reading Garfield comics as a kid and feeling an intense kinship as the fat cat tossed pawfuls of lasagna in his face while “I Love Lasagna” floated in the thought-bubble above his head. Same, Garfield. Same.
mashed.com

Chick-Fil-A Milkshakes: What To Know Before Ordering

The fast-food world is saturated with chicken sandwiches these days, but only a few are good enough to compete with the one sitting at the helm of Chick-fil-A's menu. Invented by founder S. Truett Cathy in 1964, the chain's surprisingly uncomplicated Original Chicken Sandwich calls for nothing more than "a lightly breaded chicken breast with two pickles between a toasted, buttered bun" (via The Chicken Wire). And yet, people go crazy over the sando. Food Beast said in 2014 that the Georgia-based chain had sold more than 3 billion of them since the sandwich's debut.
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
recipes.net

Smothered Cabbage Recipe

Easy and hearty, this smothered cabbage dish is made with ham hock, pork shank, and cabbage, for a delicious bite perfect for everyday lunch. Combine water, ham hock, and pork shank in a large pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for about 2 hours until meat is cooked through. Drain and set meat aside to cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.
Hot 104.7

Burger King Is Buying Big Sub-Sandwich Chain for $1 billion

What happens when you combine a big burger with a sumptuous sub sandwich? We are about to find out, kind of. Burger King Is buying a Sub-Sandwich Chain for $1 billion. On Monday Burger King's parent company, Restaurant Brands International, announced Monday it bought Firehouse Subs for $1 billion. There...
Mashed

Carla Hall Recommends This Dish If You Don't Want A Whole Turkey On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner traditionally brings American families together for a big feast. Now that vaccines are available to protect people against COVID-19 — something we didn't have this time last year — it's easier to make this happen safely, and that's something we can all be thankful for. But travel and large gatherings aren't safe for everyone quite yet. And let's be real: No matter what the year, or the status of any global pandemic, some people's idea of traditional Thanksgiving dinner involves just the immediate family or a small group of friends. Sometimes, a whole turkey isn't practical or is simply too much food for the occasion.
EatThis

America's Largest Sandwich Chain Is Bringing Back This Popular Discontinued Item

If there's one kind of story Americans love, it's a comeback story. And in this case, the comeback is one that follows loud complaints from disappointed customers. In the summer of 2020, Subway fans (and some blindsided franchise operators) were outraged when the company decided to cut two of its best-selling sandwiches from the menu. The Roast Beef and Rotisserie Chicken sandwiches were nixed and the move seemed permanent.
jamiesfeast.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
kcparent.com

Christmas Cookie Recipes

The holidays and cookies go hand-in-hand, and children love helping in the kitchen. We asked our Facebook Fans to share some of their favorite cookie recipes. Cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in eggs, molasses and vinegar. Sift and add flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves. Let the dough stand at room temperature 15-30 minutes. Form the dough into ¾ inch balls. Bake on greased cookie sheet about 12 minutes at exactly 325 degrees (too hot will cause the cookies to brown too much). The cookies are done when they have an even honey-brown color all over the surface. They will begin to swell at first as they get brown, and will then begin to sink around the edges. Let them cool at least a minute or two before removing from the pan, then they will flatten out and crinkle like gingersnaps! ~ Evelyn Bartlow, Kansas City.

