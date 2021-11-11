CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Trivium Perform “In The Court Of The Dragon (Live from The Hangar)”

By News Team
ghostcultmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrivium shared a new video performance live from their new headquarters, recording, and...

www.ghostcultmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
metalinjection

Watch TRIVIUM Debut "Like A Sword Over Damocles" Live

Trivium opened for Metallica on November 4 at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. Trivium took this opportunity to give "Like A Sword Over Damocles" from the In The Court Of The Dragon album a live debut, and of course crushed it.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
ghostcultmag.com

Watch Fan-Filmed Video of Metallica Performing “The Black Album” and More at Welcome To Rockville

Metallica just headlined the final night of Welcome To Rockville, for their second headline set of the fest in Daytona, Florida. In addition to some hits the band once again celebrated their 30th anniversary of The Black Album and performed that album in full, backwards. This weekend’s shows follow their appearances at Louder Than Life, and Aftershock; all produced by Danny Wimmer Presents. Watch fan filmed clips of the band performing The Black Album “Damage, Inc.” and other songs at Welcome To Rockville now!
ROCK MUSIC
JamBase

Watch Radiohead Perform ‘Pyramid Song’ Live In 2001

Radiohead shared a live video of “Pyramid Song” from Paris in 2001. The video arrives the same day as Radiohead’s Kid A Mnesia collection. Kid A Mnesia is a reissue — along with a disc of previously unreleased material dubbed Kid Amnesiae — of the groundbreaking UK band’s landmark turn of the century companion albums, 2000’s Kid A and 2001’s Amnesiac. “Pyramid Song” appears on the latter. Radiohead captured the aforementioned live version of the song at Canal+ Studios in Paris on April 28, 2001.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hangar#The Band#Roadrunner Records#Trivium
Hot 99.1

Soulja Boy and Young Dolph Beef Erupts, Soulja Mocks Dolph About Being Shot Multiple Times

Beef has erupted between Soulja Boy and Young Dolph. Things appear to have started on Wednesday (Nov. 10), when Dolph boasted about the money he's drawing in for shows as well as his independent status. "How da fuck im a independent artist and gettin 100rax plus for a show," Dolph wrote on his Instagram Story. "How da fuck @keyglock got more cars & ice than you & your ceo?"
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Brass Against apologises after singer urinates on fan during live show

New York-based band Brass Against have apologised after its lead singer urinated on the face of a fan at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida. The wild event was captured on video and went viral across social media, shows Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista revealing to the crowd that she “gotta pee” and “can’t make it to the bathroom”.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
TVShowsAce

‘Storage Wars’ Brandi Passante 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Many fans wonder how much their favorite reality television stars are worth. Luckily, there’s information out there to get the people the information they want to know. After the huge success of A&E’s Storage Wars, there’s no doubt their stars have at least some money to show for their hard work. Brandi Passante is one of those feisty celebrities that fans love. So, how much is Brandi’s net worth in 2021? Keep reading to find out more.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Tells DaniLeigh To Reach Out: "Whatever You Need"

If there was an album made for such a time as this, it's Still Over It. DaniLeigh and DaBaby have captivated the internet's attention with their public breakup and breakdown, and as news of simple assault charges has begun to circulate, there have been other celebrities offering their assistance to the Def Jam singer.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Radio Host Rattled by Near-Death COVID Bout Is Now Spurting Vax Nonsense

A conservative radio host in Denver, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this year, is now saturating the airwaves with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. During a Friday afternoon segment of his eponymous KNUS radio show, Steffan Tubbs stood idly by and appeared to even offer approval to a caller who floated a conspiracy theory that government officials and health experts are concealing how many people have died from the vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Maxwell Is Finally Free

Back in 2016, as the snappy, swooping “Lake by the Ocean” was blanketing R&B radio, Maxwell was already thinking about the end of a long-gestating album trilogy that started in 2009. He had just released the second part, blackSUMMERS’night, and he was daydreaming aloud about following it quickly with part three, blacksummers’NIGHT. “Then I’ll be free,” he joked. Free to start a new trilogy, perhaps. “I can have PURPLEwinterafternoon!” That vision is now hardening into a reality — with the possible exception of PURPLEwinterafternoon — in more ways than one. On Tuesday, Maxwell released “Off,” a probing ballad full of bass...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Black, Lead Singer of Rock Group Jay and the Americans, Dies at 82

Jay Black, lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans, has died from complications due to pneumonia, his family announced on Saturday. He was 82. Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band’s albums include Come a Little Bit Closer and Sands of Time. Among the group’s 21 charting hits were “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” Fans would call Black “The Voice” because of his impressive vocal range. The band, which...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hit Ryan Reynolds Movie Leaving Netflix Just Weeks After Reaching No. 1

Just weeks after joining Netflix and hitting the top of the U.S. movie charts, the 2012 thriller Safe House is leaving the platform. The movie stars Denzel Washington and Red Notice actor Ryan Reynolds. Monday, Nov. 15 was the last day to watch the movie on the streamer. The movie will be moving over to NBCUniversal's Peacock platform on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

What is NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J's net worth?

LL Cool J has been a regular on TV screens for many years now, starring in NCIS spin-off series NCIS: Los Angeles. However, before that he had an equally successful career as a rapper. But just how much has the star earned over the years? Keep reading to find out all about his incredible wealth...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy