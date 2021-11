New Jersey-based surf punk outfit Dentist have been making waves in their local Asbury Park scene for years, releasing a string of stellar albums of fuzzy indie rock. The band released Night Swimming, their last full-length record, in 2018 and though COVID grounded them for 2020, the band returned this year with a pair of singles, “Don’t Let Me Catch You” and “Let Me Let Go.” Tomorrow, Dentist is set to release their last single of the year, “Spilled Coffee,” but you can get an early listen to the single below, premiering with Under the Radar.

