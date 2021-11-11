At the U.N. climate talks, China and the U.S. pledge to increase cooperation

The relationship between the United States and China, the world's two largest economies, is a complicated one. Among the biggest sticking points are trade, Taiwan and human rights. Now, in an attempt to ease some of those tensions, President Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping for about 3 1/2 hours last night. The two met virtually by teleconference as Xi hasn't left China since the pandemic began. Both sides described the meeting as an effort to manage their country's intense competition so that it doesn't turn into conflict. Let's get a readout of what they talked about from NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez and Emily Feng, NPR's Beijing correspondent. Franco, let's start with you. What were President Biden's objectives for this meeting?
