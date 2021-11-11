CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At the U.N. climate talks, China and the U.S. pledge to increase cooperation

NPR
 6 days ago

The U.S. and China announced this week they're going to work together to reduce carbon and methane gas emissions. The pact is a significant political commitment. But NPR's Emily Feng reports it may not pack as much of a punch environmentally just yet. EMILY FENG, BYLINE: U.S. special envoy...

www.npr.org

