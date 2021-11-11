CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Need supplies? Dave Wood was your man

ouraynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the final quarter of the 19th century, Dave Wood was the supply chain guru...

www.ouraynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
967 The Eagle

One Of A Kind Video Of Bear Sighting In Wisconsin

Bear sighting in Wisconsin caught with one of a kind video. I do not care if you are in the city, country, mountains, flatlands, ocean, or creek people are fascinated with wild animals. Usually, they love them or are extremely afraid. Either way, they want to know more. Especially, if there is a story about one spotted in a place where it is not normally seen. Is that not the reason the internet was invented.
WISCONSIN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Man Finds Abandoned Bunker In The Woods

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in woods here in Michigan. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. More local to use, there's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
californiaagtoday.com

Supply Chain Help Needed Now!

Congressman David G. Valadao Calls on Secretary Buttigieg to Help Alleviate Supply Chain Congestion. Congressman David G. Valadao and 10 of his colleagues co-sponsored Representative Tracey Mann’s legislation, the Truckers Responding At National Shipping Ports Overcoming Retail Turmoil (TRANSPORT) Act. This legislation would require the Secretary of Transportation to relieve congested ports during either a national state of emergency or when ports are congested by 50 percent or more.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy