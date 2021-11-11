CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Charts for Gold, Silver and Platinum and Palladium, Nov. 11

By Jim Wyckoff
kitco.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to popular demand, we have added Palladium to...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

kitco.com

Gold, silver power higher amid price uptrends

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are up again and hit a five-month high in early U.S. trading Tuesday....
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold is trading flat ahead of the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold is trading flat this morning leading into the European open at around $1862/oz. Silver is marginally lower holding at the psychological $25/oz area. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is half a percent down and spot WTI has risen 0.62%. Risk sentiment was mixed...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold price technical analysis

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Looking at the gold technicals the price has made another push higher but we are...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Bitcoin daily chart alert—Price hits 3-week low as bulls fade

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday. A price uptrend in place on the daily bar chart is now in jeopardy and the bulls need to show fresh power soon to keep it alive. More selling pressure this week would likely negate the price uptrend to suggest a near-term market top is in place. Stay tuned!
CURRENCIES
gamerevolution.com

Halo Infinite Ranking System Explained: Onyx, Diamond, Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze

Halo Infinite multiplayer is finally available on Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, and PC. Competitive players can choose to participate in Ranked Matches, in which their overall performance will assign one of six ranks. These include the following rankings: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Onyx. Here’s a quick and easy rundown of the Halo Infinite ranking system in the form of an all ranks list and explainer.
VIDEO GAMES
kitco.com

Gold price pushes to 5-month high as bulls remain strong

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are slightly higher in early U.S. trading Monday and did poke to another...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold 'n Silver 'n CPI Oh My!

Let's start with October's Consumer Price Index (CPI) as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: its excitedly-disseminated reading was +0.9% (which annualized is a whopping +10.8%). "Oh, 'tis the worst in 30 years!", they say. "Oh, 'tis the worst in 40 years!", some say. We say: "C'est très exagéré."
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold, silver see mild profit-taking pressure Monday

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly lower in midday U.S. trading Monday. Gold did poke...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Silver is the one metal 'that is going to play catch up' - Keith Neumeyer

The strong rally in precious metals was a bit of a surprise for First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) CEO Keith Neumeyer. Neumeyer spoke to Kitco on Friday at the Deutsche Gold Messe show in Frankfurt, Germany. Two pieces of news last week propelled gold higher: headline inflation rose to 6.2%,...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

This gold price level to spark even a bigger rally – analysts

(Kitco News) After a solid breakout above $1,850 an ounce, gold could be ready for even bigger gains. But first, the precious metal must breach this level, according to analysts. Inflation accelerating to three-decade highs in the U.S. has pushed investors towards gold, with the precious metal up nearly 3%...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold & Gold Stocks to Test Overhead Resistance

Recent price action in Gold and gold stocks suggests the worst of the correction is over. Gold has broken above initial resistance ($1835/oz), and gold stocks have shown sustained follow-through after registering an extreme oversold condition. However, Gold has only broken out of a 5-month base, and a confluence of...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Gold and Silver Running into Resistance. Time for a Correction?

To steal a quote from Christine Lagarde, markets this week seem to have been focused in 3 things: “Inflation, Inflation, and Inflation”. US PPI was unchanged at 8.6% YoY , still excessively high. US CPI was released a day later and came in blistering at a YoY rate of 6.2%, its highest level in 30 years! In addition, the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment figure for November was worse than October at 66.8 vs 71.7 last, primarily due to rising inflation and that consumers no feel that there have been efforts to contain it. The 1-year inflation outlook was 4.9% vs 4.7% in October. Remember: The Fed’s target inflation rate is 2%! Therefore, 1-year inflation expectations are much higher than the Fed would like!
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Strong bullish sentiment in gold points to higher prices following critical breakout rally

(Kitco News) - Sentiment in the gold market has turned significantly bullish as the precious metal sees its best weekly gain in six months. This week gold prices broke their current downtrend. They pushed to a five-month high as inflation fears flooded back into the market after the U.S. Consumer Price Index showed an annual rise of 6.2%, the highest reading in more than 30 years.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Platinum Turns To A Buy In Gold-Led Inflation Rally

A couple of weeks ago, we advocated investors to stop any build-up in PGM positions as the platinum metals group appeared to still lack the right signals for a buy, despite posting their first positive month in October after five months in red. Just a fortnight later, platinum , the...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Silver is showing signs of life

(Kitco News) - Silver has pulled back 1.23% in the European session as the market seems to be taking stock following the recent moves higher in precious metals. The price is now at the $25/oz psychological level and investors and traders need to decide with the price will hold above the all-important zone into the end of the week.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold consolidates at lofty levels leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold is retracing slightly after six sessions of gains. The yellow metal is -0.17% lower leading into the European open trading at $1858/oz. Silver is trading 0.10% higher at $25.26/oz. Elsewhere in the commodities complex, copper is trading flat and spot WTI is down -0.29%. Risk sentiment...
MARKETS
seeitmarket.com

Gold and Silver Attempting Major Price Breakouts

Precious metals investors may have reason to get excited once more. Months of drifting sideways to lower may soon be over… provided Gold and Silver break out above key resistance (downtrend lines). Actually, Gold futures have already broken out above its 14-month downtrend line and this is the first step...
MARKETS

