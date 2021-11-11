Composting may be solution for leaves lingering later this year

A popular activity during the early 1970s was riding dirt-bikes — primarily small Japanese motorcycles, which were “street-legal” but designed to be ridden on trails and other off-road terrain. In the summer of 1971, new dirt-bikes were everywhere. It seemed that everyone except me had one. My parents finally gave in to my burning desire for a motorcycle. I began what became the epicenter of my very existence and met some of the finest people a kid could have as friends — boys, girls, men and women. A lovably crazy old meat-cutter, an oil-field worker, a mechanic/welder, a machinist, a highway patrolman and a potato-chip salesman were heroes and mentors. A particular preacher still holds a special place in my memory. As I said, everybody was riding back then.

