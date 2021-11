Banco Central do Brasil (BCB) has announced the possibility of trailing its digital Real on Lithosphere blockchain as the bank is in discussion with the developer, KaJ Labs. The bank has been exploring and working on a central bank digital currency (CBDC) since 2020. In August 2020, the bank created a multidisciplinary study group to analyse its risks, advantages, and potential impacts on the Brazilian economy. The bank first said that the Brazilian nation should be ready for a Digital Brazilian Real by 2022, however, it recently has delayed the roll out for the next two to three years.

