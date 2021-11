You can always tell the difference between tourists and what I like to refer to as day or weekend vacationing Wyomingites. For one, we generally can identify our wildlife species with a quick glance. For instance, out-of-staters often refer to bison as buffalo (which depending on which book or online source you read will claim that is okay), however, we know better. Tourists often refer to elk as deer, which technically isn't wrong, considering the elk is in the deer family.

ANIMALS ・ 16 DAYS AGO