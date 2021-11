ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You finally get something back for all sacrifices you made. And it's about time too because you were starting to wonder if they were in vain. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You'll be wrapping up so much unfinished business over the next 48 hours that next week will feel like time off. Keep on sloggin'. You can recover then.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO