The pandemic has changed the way that most organizations approach their businesses with a rapid acceleration in digital adoption across most industries. Beauty and wellness businesses are no different. Customer engagement aided by technology is absolutely necessary as is a streamlined workflow. Gloss Genius is an all-in-one platform for beauty and wellness business owners to launch, operate, and maintain their businesses. The platform offers a suite of services that handle common tasks such as scheduling, payments, client engagement, and analytics. Users of the SaaS platform have a holistic view of the entire business through the centralized solution replacing the paper and pencil paradigm that many in the industry have been reliant upon. Understanding this, GlossGenius offers a white glove onboarding service to get its customers up and running and comfortable using the software, which ultimately provides them the flexibility to work on growing the business without getting caught up in the day-to-day minutiae.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO