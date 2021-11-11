Lee Moriarty Wants Rapper Westside Gunn To Use Arn Anderson’s Glock Promo In A Song

It's been a long time since you heard anything from the popular group "New Boyz". Hit songs like "Jerk""Tie Me Down" Feat Ray J. & Better With The Lights off Feat. Chris Brown is still in heavy rotation. So why haven't we heard anything from the hit duo in a while? The Answer to that question is, the group has split. Just a few years back one of the members (Ben J) went on Vlad TV to give fans an update on his present situation. He talked about his relationship with Soulja Boy, The fad he'd created (Skinny Jeans), and even the murder that occurred during a home invasion but no projects were mentioned until now.The skinny jean king is back and he is not playing around this time. Although he's been solo for a while, now he's changed up his style and area. Living in New York for the past 3 years he's been recording with new producers and birthing new sounds. E-Dubb who is Papoose's DJ/Producer has lent a helping hand to Ben J. Recently he produced a track with Ben and Pop-U who is another Brooklyn native that appeared on Papoose's album titled "September" Along with Lil Wayne and a few others.

12 DAYS AGO