Scania and its partner SCA are developing the first electric timber truck with a technical capability of up to 80 tonnes total weight. Scania says the new battery electric vehicle is capable of total weights of up to 64 tonnes on public roads and 80 tonnes on private roads. The electric truck will transport timber in the Swedish region of Västerbotten, between SCA’s terminal in Gimonäs and its papermill in Obbola outside Umeå, starting in 2022.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO