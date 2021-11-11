Review: Red vs Blue – Family Shatters “Beach Episode”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) To make up for some rash actions by his youngest son, Shigemori sends him to a different Ise as punishment. His sister, Tokuko, is betrothed to the emperor’s son, despite him being six years younger than her. She explains this to Biwa, who also meets a female entertainer, Gio. Biwa takes a liking to Gio, though learns that she used to be used as a plaything by Kiyomori, Shigemori’s father and the leader of the Taira, who has become a monk but still holds power in the clan despite supposedly handing that over to Shigemori. Later, Gio and her sister become nuns in order to escape being used by Kiyomori, which saddens Biwa, but she learns through a vision that Gio, her sister, and even their replacement all survive as nuns. However, Tokuko goes to be betrothed, which Biwa tearfully cannot stop, even while knowing of Tokuko’s fate by drowning.

