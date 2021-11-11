CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Red vs Blue – Family Shatters “Beach Episode”

By David Kaldor
 5 days ago

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Shatter Squad talk about a neat episode idea that they’re not going to actually do. Okay, yeah, the second episode was just a lucky accident. That empty disappointment feeling I got from the first short is back with a vengeance because now we’re back to avoiding actual comedy plots...

