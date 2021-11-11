CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Battle of the Leagues final: Premier League or Ligue 1 to win it all?

By www.espn.com - SOCCER
thegamenashville.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho will be crowned champions of ESPN’s...

www.thegamenashville.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Soccer-Premier League talking points

(Reuters) – Talking points from the Premier League weekend:. A 3-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur last week proved to be only a temporary respite for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as defeat by Manchester City in Saturday’s derby put the Norwegian back under the spotlight. It was not quite...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Burnley’s Cornet battles Salah and Foden for Premier League prize

The Cote d’Ivoire and Egypt internationals have been shortlisted for the best player’s prize in the English top-flight for the month under review. Burnley star Maxwel Cornet has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for October. To pick up this prize, the Cote d’Ivoire international...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Win It All#Ligue 1#The Premier League#Ea Sports#Battle Of The Leagues#Espn#Ea Sports Fifa
NBC Sports

Premier League player Power Rankings

Our tenth player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of superstars have got off to a flying start in the campaign. Simply put: it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

10 Premier League cast-offs who went on to win the Champions League elsewhere

There are plenty of folk out there who'll tell you that the Premier League is the best in the world – but this motley crew might disagree. Each was cut adrift by some of England’s biggest clubs (and Charlton). Sometimes it was down to timing. Occasionally, club politics played a part. A few of them were just a bit rubbish. In any case, each found a new home and then Champions League success with a different club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Premier League weekend betting tips

Al Hain-Cole has taken a look at this weekend's Premier League fixture list and picked out four of the best bets from four different games. Goal has compiled a four-fold accumulator for this weekend's action in the Premier League. Chelsea vs Burnley - Chelsea to win to nil at 10/11...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Under-fire Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces fresh scrutiny and pressure after Manchester City provided their latest Old Trafford humbling.A fortnight on from the embarrassing 5-0 home humiliation at the hands of rivals Liverpool, the Red Devils fell to another one-sided defeat as they returned to the scene of the crime for the 186th Manchester derby.Pep Guardiola’s men cruised to a victory far more comfortable than the 2-0 scoreline suggested, but Eric Bailly’s own goal and a preventable Bernardo Silva effort was enough to ease past United.Solskjaer had called the loss to Liverpool the darkest day of his near three-year reign and the manner of this loss to their neighbours will lead to renewed pressure during the international break.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Saturday Premier League open thread

Good morning, football fans! The big match of the day is the Manchester Derby at Old Trafford, and weirdly it’s the early game. Neither of those teams involve Antonio Conte though so they’re clearly inferior. For those of you reading this in the States, remember that Daylight Savings Time ends...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

As calamity keeper Loris Karius looks set to finally bid farewell to Liverpool after a nightmare spell, who joins him, Milan Jovanovic and Mario Balotelli in Anfield's all-time Premier League flop XI?

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius could finally be ending his nightmare at Anfield amid reports that they could let him leave for free in January. Karius hasn't played for Liverpool since his horrific 2018 Champions League final appearance but is still on the club's books. And as the curtain looks set...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'It's the most physical league in the WORLD!': Mauricio Pochettino insists Ligue 1 is tougher than the Premier League and 'all teams have the capacity to win'... despite PSG lifting seven of the last ten titles

Mauricio Pochettino has made a bold comparison between Ligue 1 and the Premier League, after insisting he feels the French top flight is the more physical. For years Ligue 1 has come under criticism for its perceived soft nature and lack of quality across the division. Of the last ten...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Man United, Arsenal, Tottenham on different paths to Premier League's top four but will West Ham beat them all?

Forget the race for the Premier League title: the stakes are at their highest in the battle to finish fourth. Three huge clubs -- Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur -- appear locked in a race for the final spot in next season's Champions League after all being plunged into crisis this season, but they are taking different routes to salvaging their ambitions which may yet be dashed by the unlikely presence of West Ham United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

The stories from Premier League academies

Jeremy Wisten's death and inquest has focused more attention on the reality of Premier League academies and the stories of some of the thousands of young footballers who don't make it - as well as the 0.012% who do. It's estimated that of the 1.5 million players who are playing...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy