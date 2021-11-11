Battle of the Leagues final: Premier League or Ligue 1 to win it all?

(Reuters) – Talking points from the Premier League weekend:. A 3-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur last week proved to be only a temporary respite for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as defeat by Manchester City in Saturday’s derby put the Norwegian back under the spotlight. It was not quite...
Knowing a team's penalty takers can sometimes prove the difference between a successful prop bet or a winning fantasy team, and one that falls short. Below is a quick reference list for the Premier League's regular spot kick specialists. Of course, the penalty takers for each team are never set...
The tactician concedes his players have to learn to take their chances in matches for a bigger margin of victory. Sofapaka head coach Ken Odhiambo has revealed he is not satisfied with his charges despite a 1-0 win over AFC Leopards in Sunday's Football Kenya Federation assignment. Joseph Waithera scored...
The Cote d’Ivoire and Egypt internationals have been shortlisted for the best player’s prize in the English top-flight for the month under review. Burnley star Maxwel Cornet has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for October. To pick up this prize, the Cote d’Ivoire international...
Our tenth player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of superstars have got off to a flying start in the campaign. Simply put: it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.
There are plenty of folk out there who'll tell you that the Premier League is the best in the world – but this motley crew might disagree. Each was cut adrift by some of England’s biggest clubs (and Charlton). Sometimes it was down to timing. Occasionally, club politics played a part. A few of them were just a bit rubbish. In any case, each found a new home and then Champions League success with a different club...
Al Hain-Cole has taken a look at this weekend's Premier League fixture list and picked out four of the best bets from four different games. Goal has compiled a four-fold accumulator for this weekend's action in the Premier League. Chelsea vs Burnley - Chelsea to win to nil at 10/11...
Under-fire Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces fresh scrutiny and pressure after Manchester City provided their latest Old Trafford humbling.A fortnight on from the embarrassing 5-0 home humiliation at the hands of rivals Liverpool, the Red Devils fell to another one-sided defeat as they returned to the scene of the crime for the 186th Manchester derby.Pep Guardiola’s men cruised to a victory far more comfortable than the 2-0 scoreline suggested, but Eric Bailly’s own goal and a preventable Bernardo Silva effort was enough to ease past United.Solskjaer had called the loss to Liverpool the darkest day of his near three-year reign and the manner of this loss to their neighbours will lead to renewed pressure during the international break.
Good morning, football fans! The big match of the day is the Manchester Derby at Old Trafford, and weirdly it’s the early game. Neither of those teams involve Antonio Conte though so they’re clearly inferior. For those of you reading this in the States, remember that Daylight Savings Time ends...
Sky Sports pundit, Michael Bridge hints that Raheem Sterling might be interested in a return to north London and that puts Arsenal in an excellent position to sign the Manchester City man. Sterling has been struggling for playing time at City, and the form of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish...
Speaking ahead of the Liverpool v West Ham game, Jurgen Klopp has spoken about if Liverpool will need 97+ points to win the league this season. Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool team that won the Premier League title will go down in history. The Reds would love to do it...
West Ham have been in an electric form this season as they secured their seventh win in the Premier League against Liverpool on Sunday Night. The Hammers have now been unbeaten for the last 7 games, as they won 6 and drew 1 match. The atmosphere in the London Stadium...
Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius could finally be ending his nightmare at Anfield amid reports that they could let him leave for free in January. Karius hasn't played for Liverpool since his horrific 2018 Champions League final appearance but is still on the club's books. And as the curtain looks set...
Mauricio Pochettino has made a bold comparison between Ligue 1 and the Premier League, after insisting he feels the French top flight is the more physical. For years Ligue 1 has come under criticism for its perceived soft nature and lack of quality across the division. Of the last ten...
Forget the race for the Premier League title: the stakes are at their highest in the battle to finish fourth. Three huge clubs -- Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur -- appear locked in a race for the final spot in next season's Champions League after all being plunged into crisis this season, but they are taking different routes to salvaging their ambitions which may yet be dashed by the unlikely presence of West Ham United.
There is a rather prosaic thing called the league table which will tell you Chelsea are the country’s best team. Yes, alright they have won more games than anyone else, Mateo Kovacic has entered his imperial phase and Marcus Alonso has dreamy hair like Morten Harket from a-ha. But the...
Dwight Yorke believes that Manchester United have a squad that is capable of winning the Premier League. The Man United legend believes there is enough quality at Old Trafford to mount a title challenge and made the eye-catching claim that the club's midfield is stronger than Liverpool's. The former Trinidad...
Jeremy Wisten's death and inquest has focused more attention on the reality of Premier League academies and the stories of some of the thousands of young footballers who don't make it - as well as the 0.012% who do. It's estimated that of the 1.5 million players who are playing...
PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino rates Ligue Une as more physically demanding than the Premier League. The former Tottenham and Southampton manager is in hs first full season in charge of PSG. Pochettino said: “France has a very difficult league, there are quality players here. I think this is the most...
Comments / 0