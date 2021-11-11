CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UConn hires ex-UCLA coach Mora to rebuild team

By www.espn.com - NCF
thegamenashville.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUConn has hired former UCLA and NFL coach...

www.thegamenashville.com

Westport News

Inside UConn's contract with football coach Jim Mora: Salary, bonuses, buyouts

Randy Edsall was earning $1.256 million as he steered the UConn football program into oblivion. Will the school’s annual investment of $1.5 million into Jim Mora lead to a revival of the team that’s lost 34 of its it past 38 games and plays before a dwindling fan base?. Mora,...
chatsports.com

Jim Mora eager to bring success to UConn football

Jim Mora has lived a charmed football life. He’s the son of a longtime NFL coach, held marquee head coaching jobs in college and the NFL, and even worked as a football commentator for multiple networks. Since being fired at UCLA in 2017, Mora has yearned to return to coaching....
WILX-TV

U Conn Hiring Jim Mora

-UNDATED (AP) - UConn has hired former UCLA coach Jim Mora to lead the Huskies. Mora has been out of coaching since 2017 after spending six seasons leading UCLA to a 46-30 record. He also coached four seasons in the NFL, three with the Atlanta Falcons and one with the Seattle Seahawks, going 31-33. UConn has been searching for a coach since September when Randy Edsall stepped down. The Huskies are 1-8 in their first season playing as an independent in football.
Eyewitness News

UConn tabs former UCLA, NFL coach to lead football program

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut announced its next head football coach. Jim Mora, who has 31 years of coaching experience between stints with UCLA and the NFL, is set to become the program's 32nd head coach. The 59-year-old Mora officially takes the reigns from outgoing head coach...
NBC Sports

Report: Jim Mora is expected to land at UConn as next head coach

Two-time former NFL coach Jim Mora is about to become a second-time college coach. Mora, who last coached UCLA in 2017, is expected to become the next coach at UConn, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. In six seasons with the Bruins, Mora went 46-30, with four bowl games....
saturdaytradition.com

Former UCLA head coach lands new gig at UConn

After Randy Edsall stepped down following the loss to Holy Cross in Week 2, UConn football has found its new football coach. This coach made a name for himself in the college ranks during his time with the UCLA Bruins from 2012 to 2017. He had a 46-30 win/loss record with the Bruins.
newmilfordspectrum.com

Jim Mora: What you need to know about UConn's new football coach

The new head of the UConn football program is the son of a former NFL coach who followed in his father’s footsteps. Jim Mora’s college experience is limited to six years on the UCLA sideline. Four years after he was fired by UCLA, Mora is back in the college game as the man tasked with reviving UConn’s beleaguered football program.
Hartford Courant

New coach Jim Mora gets first live look at UConn football as the struggling Huskies take on ACC stalwart Clemson

UConn’s football game at Clemson gets a little more interesting, with the addition of one face in the large crowd at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Incoming Huskies head coach Jim Mora, en route from his home in Idaho, will be there for his first live look at the team he’ll officially take over on Nov. 29. The Huskies (1-8) retake the field after nearly three weeks since their last game, a ...
New Haven Register

UConn's Dan Hurley endorses the Jim Mora hire: 'It's awesome, right?'

UConn’s new football coach has something in common with the men’s basketball coach. Both followed in the footsteps of fathers who carved coaching legacies — Jim E. Mora in the NFL, Bob Hurley in the New Jersey high school world. So as Jim Mora’s son takes over the UConn football...
orangefizz.net

Could Jim Mora at UConn Hurt Syracuse Recruiting?

UConn is still laboring on the hamster wheel of college football, insisting it will get somewhere despite running in place for so long. The latest swing is the hire of Jim Mora Jr., who spent 6 seasons at UCLA going 46-30, and 29-24 in the Pac-12. In his first four seasons with the Bruins he took them to bowl games every year, and won 10 games twice. But his only trip to the Pac-12 title game was in his first year, and success kept dwindling after that. Following back-to-back losing seasons he was fired in 2017.
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL

