CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Veterans Day Salute: 15 Hip-Hop Stars Who Served In The Military #VeteransDay

By Trent Clark &amp; D.L. Chandler
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29RwN7_0ctuNVdU00

Source: Charday Penn / Getty


Today (November 11) marks a special period in American culture.

Veterans Day is a moment where we all can reflect on the servicemen and women that donned military uniforms to lend their lives to protect the freedoms of a nation.

Many notable figures have gone on to make lasting impacts in society after serving. Over the years, there have been plenty of politicians, actors, and sports figures that got a jump-start on militancy, and surprisingly enough, the same can be said for key figures in Hip-Hop.

Some were on the wayward path and used the armed forces to steer them right while others stumbled onto their passion for music during their enlistment. And one particular member of the list just was having a mid-rap crisis.

No matter their reasoning, we salute them all for their contributions to the country. Here are 12 rappers who served in the military. Hit them up on Twitter and let them know that you’re thankful.

If we missed anyone, let us know in the comments section.

Additional reporting by D.L. Chandler

Photo: Getty

Nate Dogg (United States Marine Corp)

Although he never really sung about it, Nathanial Hale’s past was more hardcore than most rappers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nate Dogg (@natedoggmusic)

MC Hammer (United States Navy)

Before he was shipping platinum albums, Petty Officer Burrell was simply on a ship.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MC HAMMER (@mchammer)

Freddie Gibbs (United States Army)

The Gary, Indiana MC made a deal with Uncle Sam to escape the prison route.

Bambu (United States Marine Corps)

Once a Native Gunner, always a Native Gunner.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bambu DePistola (@bambudepistola)

Muggsy Malone (United States Army)

From DC to Texas and back again, this rapper never let his government stamp compromise his pride.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Muggsy Malone (@muggsymalonedc)

No Malice (United States Army)

Pusha T’s big brother was used to doing push-ups before he pushed “work” on the block.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yes My Lord (@nomalice757)

Ice-T (United States Army)

Not only has he aged gracefully , but this pioneering gangsta rapper also had four years of military service.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ICEMFT (@icet)

Mystikal (United States Army)

“Middle finger pointing, screaming f–k Iraq/If you don’t believe me, check my combat patch.” — “ War Wounds

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Man Right Chea (@mindofmystikal)

Canibus (United States Army)

Dishonorable discharge aside, Canibus showed his patriotism by enlisting in the Army while he was already famous.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Canibus Official Instagram (@canibusverified)

Donnis (United States Air Force)

The former XXL Freshman spent his high-flying days in Japan before he launched a rap career.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LaDonnis (@ladonnis)

Khrysis (United States Army)

Before he shot beats over to your favorite rappers from North Carolina, Khrysis shot M-16’s at the qualification range.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KHRYSIS!!! (@khrysis_)

Shaggy (United States Marine Corp)

While practicing his aim with the Corps, Shaggy perfected his Jamaican accent to go onward to major success.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shaggy Aka Mr Boombastic O.D (@direalshaggy)

JPEGMafia (United States Air Force)

The talented rapper and producer served briefly in the Air Force, returning to Baltimore after an honorable discharge and kicking off his career.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by • BAEPEGMAFIA • (@jpegmafia)

The Marine Rapper (United States Marine Corps)

TMR spent a decade as a war correspondent before embarking upon a musical career while aligning with other rappers who served.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Marine Rapper (@themarinerapper)

Mooski (United States Marine Corps)

Mooski is gearing up to drop his debut album and the Alabama native already has a smash under his belt with “Track Star” running TikTok and beyond.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mooski (@mooskiiii)

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Military funeral for Troubles veteran Dennis Hutchings

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has agreed to provide pallbearers at the funeral of Northern Ireland veteran Dennis Hutchings. The 80-year-old, from Cawsand in Cornwall, died in Belfast after contracting Covid-19 while he was in the city facing trial over a fatal shooting incident in Co Tyrone in 1974. The...
MILITARY
Coeur d'Alene Press

THE VETERANS' PRESS: Famous Veteran: Kris Kristofferson

Country music legend and Army veteran Kris Kristofferson has a list of accomplishments so long, it might be faster to list off things he hasn't done. He was an Army brat and brother to a naval aviator, so it was only natural that Kristofferson would find himself in the military. But his life both before and after the military has been more than interesting — it's downright legendary.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
Independent Record

Stories of Honor: Vietnam veteran Eric Feaver served as a combat medic

Although he was a conscientious objector, Helena's Eric Feaver nonetheless found a way to serve his country, as a medic with the Army's 3rd Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, during the Vietnam War. Feaver, who was recently elected to the Helena City Commission, graduated from Norman High, Norman, Oklahoma, in 1963....
HELENA, MT
fox34.com

Honoring those who served on Veterans Day in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many places in Lubbock support veterans year-round, and to commemorate them on Veterans Day, a lot of local restaurants and museums are offering specials to welcome them and their families. Lubbock’s American Legion Post 575 will be serving breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. in their...
LUBBOCK, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Salute those who’ve served at 2021 Veterans Day events around Greater Houston

Honor service members at events around Houston during Veterans Day on Thursday, November 11, 2021, and beyond. Celebrate the hard work, service and dedication of veterans and active military with parades, ceremonies and events around Houston that honor members of the armed forces. Salute to Military and First Responders at...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Dogg
Person
Canibus
Person
Freddie Gibbs
Person
Mc Hammer
mymcmedia.org

For Some Who Served, Veterans Day is ‘Like a Birthday’

When Bev Whitfield joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 1977, women and minorities were neither welcomed nor valued. “My first early years, I wasn’t treated as an equal,” she recalled 23 years after finishing her service. “But as I matured and gained more rank,” life in the military became more tolerable, she said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
sru.edu

SALUTING THOSE WHO SERVED

Slippery Rock University hosted its annual Veterans Day ceremony, Nov. 11, outside the Russell Wright Alumni House. The SRU Chamber Singers performed and the SRU Army ROTC cadets raised the colors, laid a wreath to remember fallen soldiers and fired a 21-gun salute. New cadets were read an oath of enlistment and ROTC scholarships were presented. U.S. Army veteran Jairus Moore, '19, was the alumni speaker. In future ceremonies, the Student Veterans of America at SRU will continue its tradition of awarding a service dog to a student-veteran. People are encouraged to donate to the project online.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Uniforms#United States Marine Corp#Military Service#United States Army#Veterans Day Salute#Charday Penn Getty#American#Twitter#Instagram#United States Navy#Marine Corps#Bambudepistola
ledgertranscript.com

Jaffrey celebrates those who served on Veterans Day

Jaffrey veterans marched down Main Street Thursday, to a clapping crowd thanking them for their service in honor of Veterans Day. The annual parade was followed by a short ceremony on the Town Common. Air Force veteran and trustee at Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge Don Upton was selected as this year’s speaker.
JAFFREY, NH
wearegreenbay.com

WFRV Local 5’s Salute to Veterans – Honoring Those Who Served

(WFRV) – Veterans Day is a day we remember and honor all those who served and is observed on November 11 for a very particular reason. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, ending World War I however fighting did not stop for another seven months when a temporary halt between the Allied forces and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month – which was on November 11, 1918.
GREEN BAY, WI
KYTV

Veterans Day: Saluting those who have faced life-altering circumstances

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Talk to anyone who’s ever served in the military and most of them will admit they come out of the service a different person than they came in. “It definitely changes you,” said Brig. Gen. Dean Thompson, who spoke at a public Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday at Drury University. “For some people it’s a positive change and other people struggle with it.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX West Texas

Veterans Day - honoring those who served in the U.S. military

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A veterans commemorative ceremony was held Thursday morning in Fairmount Cemetery to honor military veterans who served the United States. Each year, Americans honor veterans, those who throughout their lifetime served in the military. Initially, Veterans Day was called “Armistice Day”, celebrating the end of World War I, on the 11th hour of Nov. 11.
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Army
thefocus.news

What's the meaning of oorah chant as US Marines mark 246th birthday?

10 November 2021 marks the 246th anniversary of the US Marine Corps so expect to see the word oorah thrown about and, if you’re not sure what the meaning is, we’re here to explain. Created in Philadelphia’s Tun Tavern in 1775, Captain Samuel Nicholas rallied up “a few good men”...
FESTIVAL
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Fallen Native American female hero — Lori Ann Piestewa

In 2003, three days after the United States invaded Iraq, a convoy was attacked after taking a wrong turn. U.S. Special Forces rescued Jessica Lynch and made her a national hero, but the true hero of the day – Lori Ann Piestewa – has been completely forgotten. Piestewa embodied selfless service to the fullest. On this Veterans Day, we should celebrate the life of the first Native American woman killed in combat and the only American servicewoman killed in the Iraqi War.
MILITARY
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
743
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy