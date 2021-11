BoardReady, a Seattle-based non-profit, recently released a new report examining the correlation between board diversity and company revenue. The results were stunning. In short, companies with diverse boards tended to do better during this time of transition. The data, covering the years 2018 to 2020, showed that better company performance correlated roughly with increased levels of gender, age, and racial diversity in the composition of boards of directors. And in another report by McKinsey and Company, companies with more diverse executive teams were also top financial performers.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO