Reviews for Marvel’s latest film "Eternals" have been...mixed, to say the least. As of writing this, the movie is sitting at 47 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, unlike many of its fresh predecessors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, maybe the mixed reviews have you on the fence about seeing it or maybe you couldn’t care less. As someone who has seen the film, I can confidently say that it isn’t for every taste. Is it for yours? Let’s see if we can figure that out.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO