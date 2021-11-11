CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moody Blues Drummer Graeme Edge Dead at 80

By Chad Childers
 5 days ago
The music world has lost another great, as longtime Moody Blues drummer Graeme Edge has died at the age of 80. The musician's passing was confirmed by his family to News Nation, while his longtime bandmates John Lodge and Justin Hayward have both offered their tributes via social media....

