Watching crime shows has always been a fun hobby, it's just interesting to get a peek into these dangerous situations or people. Which I why I ended up down the rabbit hole of looking up criminals here in the state of Texas. I just wondered what kind of public information was out there and turns out there is a lot. Here are some of the most interesting things I found out about criminals on Death Row here in Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO