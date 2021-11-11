ONLINE quality furniture, collectible, household, and misc.

PICK UP: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2021 9:30 A.M.-2:30 P.M. FOR LIVE INTERNET BIDDING GO TO WWW.FRIOANDSTACK.COM AND CLICK BID. 1889 CC Liberty Head Double Eagle $20 Gold, 1904 S Liberty Head Double Eagle $20 Gold, 1916 S Saint Gaudens Double Eagle $20 Gold, 1879 S Morgan Dollar Roll Uncirculated, 1890 CC Liberty Head Double Eagle $20, 1898 S Liberty Head Double Eagle $20, 1897 S Liberty Head Double Eagle $20, 1895 O Liberty Head Eagle $10, 1904 S Liberty Head Half Eagle $5, 1986 W American Gold Eagle $50 Proof, 1984 Olympic 3 Coin Proof Set, 1988 American Gold Eagles 4 Coin Proof Set, 2- 1976 US Mint Bicentennial Silver Proof Sets, 1921-1935 Peace Dollar Set (Complete), 1986 American Gold Eagle Poof 1 oz., 1987 American Gold Eagle 1 oz. & ½ oz. Coin Proof, 1988 American Gold Eagles 4 Coin Proof Set, 1798 Heraldic Eagle Reverse Draped Bust Dollar, 1859 O Liberty Seated Silver Dollar, 1883 O Morgan Silver Dollar Roll Uncirculated, 1889 CC Morgan Silver Dollar, 1893 S Morgan Silver Dollar, Multiple Rolls of 90% Silver Coins (including: Roosevelt Dimes, Franklin Half Dollars, Walking Liberty Half Dollars, Mercury Dimes, Washington Quarters, Kennedy Half Dollars), and Much More!
