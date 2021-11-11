CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

ONLINE quality furniture, collectible, household, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUALITY FURNITURE. COLLECTIBLES. DECOR. HOUSEHOLD. TOOLS. Pickup: By appointment only! Mon, 11/15/21, 5 or less lots from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. 6...

www.farmanddairy.com

Farm and Dairy

ONLINE home and land, and misc.

Location: 4585 Kemary Ave SW Navarre, Ohio 44662. Directions: From Main St. in Navarre take Wooster St. NE to Fohl St. SW 2 miles to a left on Kemary Ave. SW, property on left. From 77 take exit 99 (Fohl St.), take Fohl St. SW 3 miles, right on Kemary. Watch for signs.
NAVARRE, OH
Farm and Dairy

Wood splitter, antique barber chair, household, and misc.

Address for load out: 4383 Township Rd. 232, Marengo, OH 43334. Load out is Nov. 22 from 3-6 P.M. Items include the following: Early 1900’s Barber Chair fully functioning, like new Huskee 22 ton wood splitter, Frigidaire upright freezer, housewares and furnishings, upholstered wood framed chairs, vintage drafting table, gun cabinets, vintage shaker style cabinet, and much more.
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

91 Acre farm and parcels, household, and misc.

Location: 46650 TR 221, Millersburg, Ohio 44654. From Millersburg take SR 83 South to TR 221 to Auction, or from Coshocton take SR 83 North to TR 221 to Auction. 91 Acre Farm in Parcels * Home * Shop * Barn * Timber * Home sites. Description: Parcel 1: 8.2...
MILLERSBURG, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE tools, power tools, yard equipment, and misc.

*New and gently used hand tools, Power tools, and Yard Equipment*. A full listing of lots and pictures will be available on Auctionzip.com keyword “KRIEGMONT”. Preview days and times are as follows: Wed. Nov. 17th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thurs. Nov. 18th from 10 a.m. to. *Please...
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

Prime real estate with mother in law suite, tractor, zero turn mower, golf cart, equipment, tools, antiques, collectibles, and misc.

LOCATED: From RT 19 Cranberry Twp., Pa (@ Cleveland Bros.) Turn West on Progressive Ave To Unionville Rd, Turn North 1 Mile To Auction. Watch For Huey Auction Signs. Consisting of 2 Story Farm House w/ Mother- in law suite. MAIN HOUSE includes Lg Farm House Kitchen, 3 bedrooms, full bath, living room, Laundry Room, den, side deck porch, integral garage & 2-stall gr. Level garage w/ work shop area, full basement, Attic. Gas forced air heat, City Water, Septic & Central Air.
REAL ESTATE
Farm and Dairy

14.13 Acre farm and contents, and misc.

Real Estate Description: 3 Bdrm, 2 Bathroom, 2 story Home with Front Porch, 1,442 Sq. A detached Garage 18’ X 20’ Sq Ft, Banked Barn 36’ X 60’ with Horse stalls in lower floor. A Pole Barn 22’ X 42’ with lean-to 10’ X 42’. Chattels: Household Contents, Tools, Furniture,...
WADSWORTH, OH
Farm and Dairy

Real estate and chattels, and misc.

Come out and see this beautiful home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and Central air on 1 acre. Amenities are: Detached heated 2 car garage 25X32 , a lean-to attached to the garage is 12X19, a mini barn/tool shed which is 12X16 and a paved driveway. This beauty is located close to Mosquito Lake and is in the Maplewood School District. Call for an appointment to see today.
CORTLAND, OH
Farm and Dairy

Consignment for Fall Equipment Auction, and misc.

Directions: I-77 Fairplain Exit 132, Go North on Rt 21 for approx 5.5 miles to building on left. Consignments will be accepted through Friday, November 5. coopersauctionservice.com for pictures and updates. Personal Property Terms: All items sell AS IS. Announcements made on the day of sale take precedence over any...
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE leather working tools, equipment, blacksmith tools, and misc.

I the undersigned will sell at Public Online Auction. Located at 38027 Old State Route 344 Leetonia, Ohio 44431 (Franklin Square) on. Leather Working Tools & Equipment ~ Blacksmith Tools. United Shoe Machine 10 ton clicker press with dies; Eureka harness oiler with oil; Singer # 457 sewing machine; Lewis...
LEETONIA, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE antique furniture, wood burning furnace, primitives, jewelry, ammo, farm equipment, and misc.

Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders online only. Pickup Location: 5073 Amsterdam Rd. SE, Amsterdam, OH 43903. Directions: From Carrollton take State Route 43/9 south to Kilgore. Take State Route 164 southeast to the pickup location. Watch for KIKO Signs. Visit www.kikoauctions.com for complete catalog and details. Auctioneer/Realtor:...
AMSTERDAM, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE Vehicles, shop tools, antiques, collectibles, and misc.

Pick Up Location: 559 Belden Parkway NE, Sugarcreek Ohio 44681. Vehicles, Side by Side, Camper: 2012 Toyota Sequoia Limited 143,130 mi; 2014 Forest River 282RK Wildwood camper; 1977 CJ5 Jeep 52,000 original miles; 2004 Chevy Trailblazer only 79,524 mi; 2018 Polaris Ranger 900 side by side. Auction Also Includes: Shop...
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE coins, and misc.

PICK UP: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2021 9:30 A.M.-2:30 P.M. FOR LIVE INTERNET BIDDING GO TO WWW.FRIOANDSTACK.COM AND CLICK BID. 1889 CC Liberty Head Double Eagle $20 Gold, 1904 S Liberty Head Double Eagle $20 Gold, 1916 S Saint Gaudens Double Eagle $20 Gold, 1879 S Morgan Dollar Roll Uncirculated, 1890 CC Liberty Head Double Eagle $20, 1898 S Liberty Head Double Eagle $20, 1897 S Liberty Head Double Eagle $20, 1895 O Liberty Head Eagle $10, 1904 S Liberty Head Half Eagle $5, 1986 W American Gold Eagle $50 Proof, 1984 Olympic 3 Coin Proof Set, 1988 American Gold Eagles 4 Coin Proof Set, 2- 1976 US Mint Bicentennial Silver Proof Sets, 1921-1935 Peace Dollar Set (Complete), 1986 American Gold Eagle Poof 1 oz., 1987 American Gold Eagle 1 oz. & ½ oz. Coin Proof, 1988 American Gold Eagles 4 Coin Proof Set, 1798 Heraldic Eagle Reverse Draped Bust Dollar, 1859 O Liberty Seated Silver Dollar, 1883 O Morgan Silver Dollar Roll Uncirculated, 1889 CC Morgan Silver Dollar, 1893 S Morgan Silver Dollar, Multiple Rolls of 90% Silver Coins (including: Roosevelt Dimes, Franklin Half Dollars, Walking Liberty Half Dollars, Mercury Dimes, Washington Quarters, Kennedy Half Dollars), and Much More!
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Peoli Consignments: Horses, farm equipment, tools, buildings, household, and misc.

Plan to spend the day! Breakfast served from 7-9 a.m. Fresh homemade doughnuts & coffee while supplies last. No buyer’s premium! Free advertising for early consignments. Reasonable consignment rates. Horses: one team 3- and 4-year-old all-purpose gelding and mare, full sister and brother, all black, well broke, works good in...
INDUSTRY

