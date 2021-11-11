CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Patrica M Smith Estate probate auction. Household, kitchen, furniture, tools and more.

Farm and Dairy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuction will consist of items from the Patricia M. Smith Estate Probate Case No. 20201041. I...

www.farmanddairy.com

Comments / 0

Related
1450wlaf.com

Ayers Auction & Real Estate hosts online auctions. Connect here.

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The region’s auction leader leads the way again with online auctions. Take a moment this weekend and see what Ayers Auction and Real Estate has on the block and what’s going on the block in the near future. Connect HERE and browse Ayers website. (WLAF NEWS...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
Farm and Dairy

Ranch home on 3 acres, and misc.

Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 10252 EDISON ST. NE, ALLIANCE, OH 44601. Visit www.kikoauctions.com for more details. Ashley Ritchey, 330-495-3474 or ashley@kikocompany.com and Eric Bevington, 330-417-5471 or eric@kikocompany.com.
ALLIANCE, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE home and land, and misc.

Location: 4585 Kemary Ave SW Navarre, Ohio 44662. Directions: From Main St. in Navarre take Wooster St. NE to Fohl St. SW 2 miles to a left on Kemary Ave. SW, property on left. From 77 take exit 99 (Fohl St.), take Fohl St. SW 3 miles, right on Kemary. Watch for signs.
NAVARRE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
West Virginia State
Farm and Dairy

Hanging lamps, table and floor lamps, antiques, furniture, collectibles, and misc.

Selling the nice items of Marlene Feldkamp and her late husband David. Held inside the Buckeye Community Center located west of St. Rt. 13, north of Mansfield and south of US 224. Visit website www.donsweetingauctioneer.com for pictures and more information. MANY items selling!. Hanging Lamps – Table & Floor lamps...
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

91 Acre farm and parcels, household, and misc.

Location: 46650 TR 221, Millersburg, Ohio 44654. From Millersburg take SR 83 South to TR 221 to Auction, or from Coshocton take SR 83 North to TR 221 to Auction. 91 Acre Farm in Parcels * Home * Shop * Barn * Timber * Home sites. Description: Parcel 1: 8.2...
MILLERSBURG, OH
Farm and Dairy

Real estate, 320 acre farm, and misc.

PARCEL #1: BEAUTIFUL PICTURESQUE 206.52 +/- ACRES (ON 2 DEEDS) W/ 2 STORY, 4 BEDROOM BRICK FARM HOUSE W/ FARM HOUSE KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, PARLOR/DEN, 1½ BATHS, FULL CEMENTED BASEMENT, ATTIC, W/ 2 STALL GARAGE W/ BREEZEWAY. WELL WATER & SEPTIC * GAS HOT WATER HEAT * FREE GAS. PARCEL...
REAL ESTATE
Farm and Dairy

Prime real estate with mother in law suite, tractor, zero turn mower, golf cart, equipment, tools, antiques, collectibles, and misc.

LOCATED: From RT 19 Cranberry Twp., Pa (@ Cleveland Bros.) Turn West on Progressive Ave To Unionville Rd, Turn North 1 Mile To Auction. Watch For Huey Auction Signs. Consisting of 2 Story Farm House w/ Mother- in law suite. MAIN HOUSE includes Lg Farm House Kitchen, 3 bedrooms, full bath, living room, Laundry Room, den, side deck porch, integral garage & 2-stall gr. Level garage w/ work shop area, full basement, Attic. Gas forced air heat, City Water, Septic & Central Air.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Probate#Weekly Auction Guide#Antique Collector
Farm and Dairy

Quality furniture, decor, collectibles, household, and misc.

QUALITY FURNITURE. DÉCOR. COLLECTIBLES. KITCHENWARE. HOUSEHOLD. TOOLS. YARD & GARDEN SUPPLIES. GOLF. Pickup: By appointment only! 5 or less lots: Tues, 11/16/21 from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm. 6 or more lots: Wed, 11/17/21 from 8:00 to 10:30 am. Terms: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa & MC only. Bidding closes for the first 5 items at 1:00 pm then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
GIRARD, OH
Farm and Dairy

Antique and modern furniture, collectible glassware, costume jewelry, household appliances, and misc.

Large Auction at Our auction gallery: 2431 Youngstown-Hubbard road, Youngstown, Ohio 44505, US 62 and RT 7 run together as Yo. Hubbard Road. Large Auction from several local homes nice lot of clean antique and modern furniture, PA house dining room set, teak wood nest of tables, several clean bedroom sets, fancy lamp stands, jewelry chest, Costume jewelry, floor lamps & decorator lamps, microwave, large lot of collectible glassware, German steins, antique dolls, doll furniture, crocks, pressure washer, Cub Cadet Low Boy tractor with mower deck runs and drives perfect, Nice lot of clean household goods and Kitchenware, small household appliances, linens, hand and garden tools, loads of hand tools and power tools, vinyl records and much more with second auctioneer at 1 P.M.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Wood splitter, antique barber chair, household, and misc.

Address for load out: 4383 Township Rd. 232, Marengo, OH 43334. Load out is Nov. 22 from 3-6 P.M. Items include the following: Early 1900’s Barber Chair fully functioning, like new Huskee 22 ton wood splitter, Frigidaire upright freezer, housewares and furnishings, upholstered wood framed chairs, vintage drafting table, gun cabinets, vintage shaker style cabinet, and much more.
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

14.13 Acre farm and contents, and misc.

Real Estate Description: 3 Bdrm, 2 Bathroom, 2 story Home with Front Porch, 1,442 Sq. A detached Garage 18’ X 20’ Sq Ft, Banked Barn 36’ X 60’ with Horse stalls in lower floor. A Pole Barn 22’ X 42’ with lean-to 10’ X 42’. Chattels: Household Contents, Tools, Furniture,...
WADSWORTH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Auctions
Farm and Dairy

76 Acres and misc.

Farm Location: 2mi South of Tiffin, Ohio on SR 231 Sat., Nov. 13th @ 11AM. CHECK OUT THIS UNIQUE PROPERTY. SEE WEBSITE FOR ALL DETAILS & PHOTOS. Wright Family Owners- Formerly Paul J. & Luella E. Wright- Wright Farms. David McDowell, Auctioneer & Listing Agent. Phone- 740-485-0975. Doug Walton, Broker,...
TIFFIN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Real estate and personal property, and misc.

I the undersigned will sell at Public Online Auction. Located at 49211 State Route 154, Negley, Ohio 44441. Consisting of a brick ranch home built in 1971 with 1120 square feet of living space. Plaster and paneling finish and carpeted floors. Galley kitchen with wood cabinets. Dining area. Large living room with built in cabinet and closet. 3 bedrooms with closets. Full bath. Laundry room. Cement block foundation with crawl space. Gas forced air heat and water softener. Attached garage with concrete floor and workshop area with built in cabinets. 12 x 16 picnic pavilion. 40 x 30 pole building with additions, wood siding, metal roof, concrete floor, electric and overhead doors. Well and septic system. Additional septic system previously serviced a mobile home (no longer present). Nicely landscaped with mature hardwood shade trees. All situated on 8 acres of land with 250’ of road frontage on State Route 154 in Middleton Township, Columbiana County, East Palestine Schools.
NEGLEY, OH
Farm and Dairy

157 Acre grain farm and misc.

NOVEMBER 5 & 12 FROM 3 TO 5 P.M. OH off Rt. 35, 1 mile south. Bull Road. (Watch for signs) THURSDAY, NOV. 18 • 6 P.M. FOR DETAILED BROCHURE CALL 800-450-3440 or www.wilnat.com. Mark Wilson and Brandon Wilson, Auctioneers. WILSON NATIONAL LLC. A Real Estate & Auction Group. 157...
NEW LEBANON, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE ONLY: 11/10-11/17 at 11AM. Laundromat equipment and misc.

Owner retiring. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. ONLINE ONLY. PREVIEW/PICKUP LOCATION: 213 W. Main St., Scio, OH 43988. PREVIEW: MONDAY – NOVEMBER 15, 2021 – 12:00-1:00 P.M. PICKUP: FRIDAY – NOVEMBER 19, 2021 – 10:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. DESCRIPTIONS: (4) Speed Queen commercial washers, S.S., 2001 models, 18#...
SCIO, OH
KTEN.com

What’s a Certified Probate Real Estate Specialist?

Unless your loved one puts their estate into a living trust or similar legal arrangement, the fact of the matter is that their assets will likely need to pass through probate when they die. Probate is a complicated, and usually lengthy, court process where assets are sold or distributed and any outstanding debts against the estate are settled. If your loved one has left behind property that needs to pass through probate, a certified probate real estate specialist can be a valuable partner in the process. Here’s a look at what this specific type of real estate professional does and how they can help as you navigate your loved one’s estate.
REAL ESTATE
myprogressnews.com

Beichner Auction: Fred S. Serafine Estate Auction

EMLENTON, PA 16373 – BUTLER CO. LOCATED: Exit 42 of I-80 (Emlenton). Take Rt. 38 South approx. 1 mile to Courson Lane. Watch for BEICHNER Auction Signs. CAR: 1988 Delta Royale 4 Door, 122,782 miles, Titled, Not Inspd. COLLECTIBLES: Brass Locomotive Bell; Blue Pepsi Cooler; RR Switch Lantern – no lense or insides; Murray Fire Chief Pedal Car; Tricycle; Griswold 320 2 Burner Hot Plate; Homemade Folk Art Train & Cars; Ertl John Deere 1/16th Toy Tractors; Victrola; Glass Front Book Case; Wood Wardrobe; Barn Lanterns & Oil Lamps; Crock Jug; Egg Basket; Meat Grinder w/Elec. Motor; Griswold #10 Baster; Cast Iron Dutch Oven and Skillets; 5 gal. Cream Cans; mid 60’s Chevrolet Tailgate; GOLF CART: Yamaha gas Golf Cart – runs?; LAWN & GARDEN: Swisher 6hp 22 Ton Log Splitter – like new; John Deere D130 Lawn Tractor w/Deck; Bolen G14 Lawn Tractor; Gang Mowers; Craftsman Lawn Valet; Wheel Barrow; Garden Tools; Misc Hand and Small Power Tools; Delta Scroll Saw; DeWalt Radial Arm Saw & Miter Saw; Small Air Compressor; 2 ton Floor Jack; Creeper; Saw Horses; Jack Stands; Wooden Work Bench; Wood Ladders; Revolving Hardware Bin; Misc. Boxes of Hardware and Related; (3) 10’ Garage Doors – used; Misc. Anderson Replacement Windows; HOUSEHOLDS: 4pc. Poster Bedroom Suite; Dressers; Sofa and Side Chairs; Recliners; Dining Table, Chairs, Buffet and China Cabinet; Trestle Table, Bench and 2 Chairs; Misc. Furniture pcs; Everyday Dishes; Kitchen Wares; Misc. Box Lots.
EMLENTON, PA
mansionglobal.com

Equestrian Estate on 350 Acres in North Carolina Set to Hit the Auction Block

A 350-acre equestrian estate in North Carolina is heading to auction with no reserve on Nov. 12, according to Platinum Luxury Auctions, which is handling the sale. Butler Farm, where top Arabian horses were trained for decades, features an 11,000-square-foot red-brick Georgian home, 66 stalls and a 60-foot covered arena among hundreds of acres of grazing pastures. It was most recently asking $8 million with listing agent Sheri Hagerty of Hodge & Kittrell Sotheby’s International Realty.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy