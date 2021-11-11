Patrica M Smith Estate probate auction. Household, kitchen, furniture, tools and more.

Large Auction at Our auction gallery: 2431 Youngstown-Hubbard road, Youngstown, Ohio 44505, US 62 and RT 7 run together as Yo. Hubbard Road. Large Auction from several local homes nice lot of clean antique and modern furniture, PA house dining room set, teak wood nest of tables, several clean bedroom sets, fancy lamp stands, jewelry chest, Costume jewelry, floor lamps & decorator lamps, microwave, large lot of collectible glassware, German steins, antique dolls, doll furniture, crocks, pressure washer, Cub Cadet Low Boy tractor with mower deck runs and drives perfect, Nice lot of clean household goods and Kitchenware, small household appliances, linens, hand and garden tools, loads of hand tools and power tools, vinyl records and much more with second auctioneer at 1 P.M.
