Mining People: Dolly Varden, Mountain Province, Railveyor, Red Pine

In many ways, each year this melange of winemaker Sarah Goedhart’s family plantings serve as one of Red Mountain’s most important examples in terms of terroir, structure, style and price. It begins by incorporating fruit from five of the family plantings near the upper slopes of Red Mountain – Bel’Villa (33%), Hedges (32%), Jolet (30%), Les Gosses and Magdalena. Merlot led the blend this vintage at 38%, followed by Cabernet Sauvignon (29%), Syrah (12%), smaller amounts of Cabernet Franc, Malbec, Petit Verdot and even drops of three Portugese varieties. American oak holds sway over French (64% to 36%), and 26% of the barrels were new with medium-plus toast. The enticing nose of cherry pie with lightly toasted crush includes cinnamon sugar and blood orange. On the palate, it’s filled with Bing cherry and blueberries, framed by gravelly tannins, rewarding acidity and capped by a bite of blackcurrant. Wines from Hedges have long ranked as some of Washington’s longest-lived, and this tier fits deliciously in that company.

