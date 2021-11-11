CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mining People: Dolly Varden, Mountain Province, Railveyor, Red Pine

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff
mining.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMountain Province Diamonds named Mark Wall as president, CEO and a director of the company....

Mountain Province Diamonds appoints new CEO

Mountain Province Diamonds (TSX: MPVD) has appointed Mark Wall as president and chief executive officer, effective November 15, more than a month after former boss Stuart Brown stepped down. Wall, who has more 25 years of experience in the mining industry, most recently served as CEO of Streamers Gold Mining,...
BUSINESS
Mining People: Anglo American, Barrick, E79 Resources, Quaterra

Shane Mele has been named VP exploration at E79 Resources, effective Nov. 8. Forty Pillars Mining named Derrick Strickland VP exploration. Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas welcomed Stan Park as president. He was formerly VP marketing and dealer development. International Lithium appointed Muhammad Memon as corporate secretary. Quaterra Resources appointed David...
ECONOMY
Gold Mountain receives mining permit for its gold project in BC

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said it will immediately begin mining the 1100 and 1300 vein systems in historical pit 2...
METAL MINING
First-ever drilling at Goldrange returns gold, silver and copper for Kingfisher

Kingfisher Metals (TSXV: KFR) has intersected 6.88 g/t gold, 13.6 g/t silver and 0.28% copper over 9 metres in drilling at the Goldrange property, 140 km northwest of the former Bralorne gold mine in British Columbia. The company mounted a four-hole program to test the potential of the Cloud Drifter trend where artisanal mining occurred during the 1930s.
Hudson Resources to focus on REE project following Greenland uranium ban

Hudson Resources (TSXV: HUD) announced Monday that, following the new mining legislation passed by the Greenland government, the company will now focus its efforts on its 100% owned Sarfartoq rare earth element (REE) project. The ban, however, does not apply to prospecting, exploration and exploitation directed at non-uranium resources, if...
METAL MINING
LIFESTYLE
Greenland Minerals tanks as uranium ban leaves project in limbo

Shares in Greenland Minerals (ASX: GGG) fell almost 30% on Friday to 8.8 Australian cents as the company resumed share trading following Greenland government’s decision earlier this week to ban uranium mining and exploration. The parliament’s decision around production of the radioactive metal effectively blocked the development of the company’s...
METAL MINING
Newmont, Caterpillar team up to reach zero emissions

Newmont (TSX: NGT; NYSE: NEM) and Caterpillar have teamed up to deliver a fully connected, automated, zero carbon emitting, end-to-end mining system. Together, they will collaborate to create a safer, more productive mine, and substantially support Newmont in reaching its 2030 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets of more than 30%, with an ultimate goal of being net zero carbon by 2050.
BUSINESS
King sinks Impala plan to create world’s no. 1 platinum firm

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd.’s decade-long quest to buy a smaller rival that owns assets key to prolonging the life of its own mines in South Africa came to a shuddering halt on Tuesday. Chief Executive Officer Nico Muller thought he finally had a deal to acquire 100% of Royal Bafokeng...
BUSINESS
BHP extends Noront bid deadline amid talks with Wyloo

“BHP and Wyloo Metals have continued their conversations and are considering a mutually beneficial arrangement regarding the acquisition of Noront by BHP,” the world’s largest miner said in the statement. It noted there is no guarantee at the time that an agreement with Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest’s Wyloo will be...
BUSINESS
Red Jacket Mountain View Resort sold to New York investment firm

The North Conway landmark Red Jacket Mountain View Resort, a 150-room hotel property, has been sold by The Davenport Companies, the company that developed it over 50 years ago, to a privately held investment firm based in New York. The transaction, which was announced Tuesday, also includes five other Davenport...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
Alaska’s largest-ever gold nugget up for sale

A rare and massive gold nugget, weighing around 20lbs (9kg), has been put up for sale 23 years after it was discovered and it’s expected to reach at least $1 million at an auction that takes place on Dec. 8. The Alaska Centennial Nugget, estimated at the size of a...
ECONOMY
SolGold taps former BHP exec as new CEO

Ecuador-focused SolGold (LON, TSX: SOLG) has named former BHP executive Darryl Cuzzubbo as the company’s new boss, as the junior works to improve relations between the board and its largest shareholder. Cuzzubbo, who will take over on December 1, previously served as chief manufacturing supply officer at explosives maker Orica,...
BUSINESS
This chart shows copper price could dive 28% going into 2022

Copper prices have drifted lower this week but remain within striking distance of $10,000 at $4.40 a pound, or $9,700 a tonne in New York as worries about low stocks persist. The rally in copper, which has more than doubled from its covid-lows has been fuelled by a widely-held belief that demand for the bellwether metal will receive a massive boost, not just from a post-pandemic economic boom, but also from the worldwide push for decarbonisation.
INDUSTRY
Miners’ decarbonization strategies may strengthen their business profiles – report

Mining companies that are accelerating their carbon-abatement strategies will strengthen their business profiles by making their operations more resilient to future challenges, a new analysis released by Fitch Ratings states. According to the credit rating agency, major miners updated their climate-change agendas in 2021, driven by anticipated government policies to...
INDUSTRY
ANIMALS
First Quantum promotes Tristan Pascall to CEO

First Quantum Minerals (TSX: FM) said on Monday that its chief operating officer Tristan Pascall will become the company’s new boss as of May 2022, succeeding his father Philip Pascall, co-founder and current CEO of the Canadian miner. Philip Pascall, who will remain as chairman, co-founded First Quantum in 1996...
BUSINESS
ADVOCACY

