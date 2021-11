Xbox Design Labs offers users the opportunity to design their own custom controller, and there are a lot of really exciting combinations available. Today, that number grew, as Xbox revealed a handful of new options for the service. Most notably, users can now add black rubberized grips to the controller's sides, as well as 19 metallic-finish colors that can be added to the D-Pad and Triggers. Last but not least, three color options have been added for the controller parts: Dragonfly Blue, Nocturnal Green (replacing Military Green), and Velocity Green (replacing Electric Green).

