The AP Top 25 College Football Poll for November 14, 2021, has Alabama rising to No. 2, while Auburn has fallen out. Alabama jumped Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia. The switch from Cincinnati at No. 2 to Alabama was more about the Bearcats than the Crimson Tide, which closed the gap on UC to four points last week. Cincinnati remained unbeaten after winning at USF 45-28, but it was the fourth straight week the Bearcats played a team with a losing record and found themselves in a competitive game in the second half.

