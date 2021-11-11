CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

American Patchwork Quartet — celebrating our immigrant roots through song

By Marga Lincoln for the Independent Record
Independent Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are the songs American Patchwork Quartet performs in a way that you’ve never heard before. They bring their unique and powerful sound to The Myrna Loy stage 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. In the midst of the pandemic, this group of exceptionally talented American musicians came together to...

helenair.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Black, Lead Singer of Rock Group Jay and the Americans, Dies at 82

Jay Black, lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans, has died from complications due to pneumonia, his family announced on Saturday. He was 82. Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band’s albums include Come a Little Bit Closer and Sands of Time. Among the group’s 21 charting hits were “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” Fans would call Black “The Voice” because of his impressive vocal range. The band, which...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Cassandra Jenkins Shares New Song “American Spirits”

Cassandra Jenkins has shared a new song, “American Spirits.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming compilation album, (An Overview on) An Overview on Phenomenal Nature, which will be out on November 19 via Ba Da Bing. Listen below. “American Spirits” is the sole new song to be featured...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wynton Marsalis
Person
Clarence Penn
Person
Myrna Loy
chattanoogapulse.com

Nicholas Edward Williams Collects Pioneering Sounds Of American Roots Music

Local folk musician Nicholas Edward Williams unveils his sophomore release Folk Songs For Old Times’ Sake, encompassing 14-tracks of rearranged traditional folk ballads, early country, piedmont blues, old-time and ragtime. Willing a myriad of musical ghosts from the past, Williams breathes fresh life into dusty songs passed down long ago...
MUSIC
shorefire.com

'Spell Songs II: Let The Light In’ Album (12.10) Celebrates Mother Nature Through Music, Art And Literature

"lush guitar strums and fingerpicking" -- Folk Alley. “a literary landscape brought to life” - The Guardian. Spell Songs is a multi-faceted ensemble of award-winning musicians. It’s a collaboration with E.M Forster Award-winning author Robert Macfarlane and award-winning artist, author and illustrator Jackie Morris, creating the soundtrack of Mother Nature. On December 10th, Spell Songs will release its ’Spell Songs II: Let The Light In’ album via Thirty Tigers.
MUSIC
theartsdesk.com

Takács Quartet, Wigmore Hall review - intimate letters and holy songs

'The sound is impressively unified, but it is not very sonorous or rich'Kiduck Kim. Well, the sound is impressively unified, but it is not very sonorous or rich, at least on this showing. They have an impressively diverse repertoire, and regularly work with contemporary American composers. This programme was more traditional – Haydn, Janáček, Beethoven – but each piece was distinctive, suggesting a wide variety of performing influences.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Music#Classical Music#Berklee School Of Music#Folk Music#American Roots Music#Carnegie Hall#Indian
No Depression

THROUGH THE LENS: Legends of Roots Music

This week we continue our “photos of the week” theme. While last week’s column looked at women artists leading the way in roots music, this week we feature a sampling — just a sampling — of legends in the genre that ND photographers have seen in concert in the past month or so.
MUSIC
Charleston City Paper

Roots artist Doug Walters celebrates ‘World on Fire’ release Nov. 19

To celebrate the release of his album World on Fire, singer-songwriter Doug Walters will take the stage at Pour House for a solo acoustic show, threading the needle of an original setlist with well-loved covers. His newest album is a catch-all for blues, country, and mountain folk music in the...
MUSIC
knkx.org

No-No Boy teaches Asian American history through folk songs

Julian Saporiti was raised in Nashville. Growing up as a half-Italian, half-Vietnamese kid, he felt caught between cultures. That feeling inspired him to study issues of race and immigration. He turned that research into folk songs about Asian American history. He performs under the name No-No Boy, which was taken...
MUSIC
Variety

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Get Another Rise Out of Their Long-Interrupted Collaboration With ‘Raise the Roof’

It was supposed to be a lark, the joint album by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and certainly not a cash-in or an awards play. So the first big surprise about “Raising Sand” — the 2007 collaborative effort by the erstwhile Led Zeppelin frontman and the bluegrass-turned-pop singer and violinist — was that it got made at all. The second was that such a seemingly niche project, delicately crafted with roots-virtuoso producer T Bone Burnett, not only went platinum but was honored with six Grammys — including two of the top categories, album of the year and record of the year. If...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
Showbiz411

“Band of Gold” Singer Freda Payne Drops a Hot Memoir and Reveals a Secret Affair with a US Senator

You would have to guess that singer of “Band of Gold,” one of the great pop singles of all time, had a good romantic secret. After all, the story sung in “Band of Gold” is almost more debated than the one in Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain.” Is the bride turning down her groom on their wedding night, or is he impotent or gay? Or all of the above!
ENTERTAINMENT
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
MUSIC
lchaimmagazine.com

I Had A Dream – Songs Of An Immigrant

Ruth Weber and her daughter Emilia Lopez Yañez, have released a new CD, I Had A Dream — Songs of an Immigrant. Each of the songs produced represent a fusion of musical dreams between mother and daughter, honoring the poetry of Ruth’s grandmother, Betty Karon Hertz. These ethereal and visceral songs are derived from grandma Betty’s poems, some in Yiddish and others in English.
VIDEO GAMES
24/7 Wall St.

The 50 Greatest Songs From American Movies

What would movies be without music? As far back as the silent era, accompanying musicians (often organists) or small orchestras were fundamental to the moviegoing experience. Today, major films produce a legion of best-selling soundtracks — and often memorable songs that remain popular long after the films themselves have been forgotten. (Here’s the most popular […]
MOVIES
greensboro.com

Rhiannon Giddens records 'Before the Deluge' with Renée Fleming, Alison Krauss

GREENSBORO — Opera star Renée Fleming has released a new recording with bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss, and city native and Grammy Award winner Rhiannon Giddens. As the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, reaches its conclusion, the trio on Friday released a new cover of Jackson Browne’s environmental anthem, "Before the Deluge."
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Journey announces tour with Billy Idol, Toto

Journey has announced dates for its Freedom Tour 2022. The trek supports its forthcoming new album, also called “Freedom,” and includes two stops in Northern California. These local pop-rock heroes are set to bring their platinum-plus-selling catalog — which includes such hits as “Lights,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Don’t Stop Believin'” and many, many more — to Chase Center in San Francisco on March 31 and Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on April 1.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy