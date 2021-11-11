Mississippi State vs. Auburn: Who has the edge?

Auburn running back is shown Tank Bigsby carrying the ball against Texas A&M during his freshman season. He's rushed for over 730 yards coming into this week's matchup against Mississippi State. AP

Quarterbacks

Will Rogers has gone from a player with consistency concerns to someone who has kept MSU in games during crucial stretches. His SEC-best passing numbers (passing yards and completion percentage) are proving to be about more than just a result of the Air Raid offense.

"Bad Bo" Nix showed up for Auburn at Texas A&M. With his inconsistency, perhaps he is due for a big game this week. Still, his numbers don't compare to Rogers.

Edge: Mississippi State

Running backs

Auburn's Tank Bigsby is among the more exciting backs in the SEC. His 735 rushing yards rank fourth in the conference. Jarquez Hunter is just four spots below Bigsby in the SEC with ranks with 544 rushing yards, but he leads the conference with 7.45 yards per rush.

MSU has ran the ball 61 times in its previous two games. Jo'quavious Marks continues to put his stamp on the passing game. But it's hard to matchup with Auburn's duo in the backfield.

Edge: Auburn

Receivers/Tight ends

Freshman Rara Thomas is rising quickly in MSU's receiving ranks. He has four touchdowns in MSU's previous three games.

Christian Ford, who earned a scholarship last week, had two crucial catches late in MSU's loss at Arkansas. With these two making a rise, it opens more opportunities for Makai Polk, Jaden Walley and Austin Williams.

Edge: Mississippi State

Offensive line

Auburn is No. 25 in the nation with 13 sacks allowed this season. Mississippi State is No. 98 with 25 sacks allowed.

Edge: Auburn

Defensive line

Auburn is third in the SEC with 7.44 tackles for loss per game. Its 67 tackles for loss rank No. 17 nationally.

Auburn has just three more sacks than Mississippi State this season. MSU allowed 202 rushing yards against a run-heavy Arkansas team but remains the nation's 11th-best rush defense — thanks in large part to the work its defensive line does.

Edge: Even

Linebackers

Much of those numbers mentioned in the defensive line section apply to what each team's linebackers do. Auburn's running backs aren't very involved in the passing game, so Auburn's linebackers will be tested more matching up with Marks and Dillon Johnson in the Air Raid.

Auburn's Zakoby McClain is fifth in the SEC with 71 tackles. Jett Johnson is just outside the top-10 with 64, but with MSU's depth no one player will shine.

Linebacker could be the position to determine this one.

Edge: Even

Secondary

MSU and Auburn have struggled with breakdowns in the secondary on occasion. Auburn has just five interceptions this season to MSU's 10, but both teams allow about 220 passing yards per game.

Edge: Even

Special teams

Special teams have become the talk of Starkville. What will MSU's kicking situation look like Saturday? MSU head coach Mike Leach said his team will hold tryouts next week after about 40 kickers showed interesting in joining State as walk-ons. Until then, Brandon Ruiz and Nolan McCord have worked on the basics such as the plant foot.

MSU returner Lideatrick Griffin's status for Saturday remains unclear. MSU might be 8-1 this season had it had an average special teams unit.

Edge: Auburn